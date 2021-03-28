Mann ki Baat: ‘India is running world’s biggest vaccination drive,’ says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday thanked the listeners for helping Mann ki Baat reach the milestone of 75 episodes. Stating that “it seems like yesterday that the edition was started,” PM Modi said, “During the 75 episodes, we discussed innumerable topics including rivers to Himalayan peaks, deserts to natural disasters, tales of service to mankind, technological inventions to stories of innovations from remote areas.”

During the address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the corona warriors. “It was in March last year when we heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’. It became an inspiration for the entire world as it was an extraordinary example of discipline. I laud citizen’s conduct during Janata curfew. Our love and respect for corona warriors was well received,” he said.

PM Modi also lauded the vaccination programs in the country. “In March last year, all of us were worried about vaccination against coronavirus. But today, India is running the world’s biggest vaccination drive.” “In UP’s Jaunpur, a 109-yr-old woman got herself vaccinated. Similarly, a 107-yr-old man in Delhi got himself vaccinated. We have to make people committed towards the mantra of ‘Dawai bhi, Kadai bhi’,” the prime minister said.

