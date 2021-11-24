Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, demands withdrawal of BSF jurisdiction extension

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on a three-day visit to Delhi, on Wednesday said that she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that the decision to extend BSF’s jurisdiction in the state be withdrawn.

Banerjee invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate Global Business Meet in West Bengal to be held next year. Besides the BSF extension, she also raised several state-related issues, PTI reported. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recently issued an order extending the BSF’s jurisdiction in border states, including West Bengal. The move has sparked a political slugfest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP.

The Chief Minister, who is in Delhi till November 25, was also expected to raise concerns regarding the “widespread violence” in Tripura with the Prime Minister. TMC MPs have been staging protests against “attack on party workers” in Tripura as it heads towards the local body polls.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee met BJP leader Subramanian Swamy. Following the meeting, Swamy laid speculations about him joining the Trinamool Congress to rest. “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Congress leader Kirti Azad and former Haryana Congress president Ashok Tanwar joined the TMC in the presence of the Chief Minister in Delhi.