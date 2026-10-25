‘Modi ka baap bhi jayega’: Kharge snaps back at heckler in Bihar, accuses BJP of ‘vote theft’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew attention after he retorted, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega (Even Modi’s father will have to go),” in response to an audience member who insisted that Modi would not leave office.

Kharge was speaking at Bapu Sabhagar in Patna at a programme marking the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar’s first Chief Minister, Shri Krishna Singh, popularly known as Shri Babu. His address turned into an attack on the BJP, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), with the Congress chief calling for Opposition unity to protect voting rights and the Constitution.

Kharge accused the Modi-led government of manipulating electoral rolls and using the Election Commission to influence election outcomes. He alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to delete the names of Opposition supporters.

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“If people’s right to vote is not protected, the country will move towards slavery. This is the second freedom struggle,” he said, urging people in Bihar to take to the streets to defend their rights and the Constitution.

“Modi ka baap bhi jayega Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge retorted during his address at an event in Patna, when a person in the audience insisted that the Prime Minister would not go anywhere. 🔗https://t.co/muJRYWq6Ru https://t.co/0xSpxjy8Bj — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 25, 2026

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Kharge alleged that governments in Bihar, Maharashtra, Haryana and West Bengal had been formed through “vote theft”, describing them as “chori ki sarkar (governments formed through theft)”. He demanded the dismissal of governments elected in Assembly polls over the past two years and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He also demanded the repeal of a 2023 law that, he alleged, granted election commissioners sweeping legal immunity.

During the speech, an audience member interrupted Kharge, saying, “Modi nahi jayega (Modi will not leave office).” Kharge responded, “Modi ka baap bhi jayega,” before asking people to settle down. The person was reportedly roughed up and escorted out by Congress workers.

The exchange came days after the police crackdown on Opposition protests against the Chief Election Commissioner.

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The event also highlighted discontent within the Bihar Congress. Outside Bapu Sabhagar, party workers protested, demanding the removal of state Congress president Rajesh Ram and Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru. They carried banners calling the two leaders “BJP agents” and demanding, “Remove them, save the Congress.”

Takes on EC, Nitish Kumar and RSS

Kharge said two members of the Election Commission had written to Kumar 14 times over 10 months about alleged electoral-roll irregularities and the role of a female officer who controlled the election software and allegedly directed Booth Level Officers to remove names. He also alleged that Kumar, while serving in Kerala, had urged a chief secretary to resign and contest elections on a BJP ticket.

कभी जिस भाषा को गुंडे-मवालियों से जोड़ा जाता था, आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष उसी भाषा का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं। इनके युवराज इसी खीझ में कभी सड़क पर महिला पुलिसकर्मियों से गलत बर्ताव करते हैं, तो कभी अपने ही नेताओं से धक्का-मुक्की करते हैं। इनकी पूरी कार्यशैली माफिया प्रवृत्ति की हो गई है। यह राजनीतिक पार्टी नहीं, बल्कि एक माफिया गैंग अधिक प्रतीत होती है। वैसे, खड़गे जी के बयान वाले ख़्वाब को पूरा करने के लिए तत्कालीन कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा ने दस साल तक हर पैंतरा चला, लेकिन कांग्रेस सत्ता से बाहर हो गई। आज उनका बेटा इसी ख़्वाब को पूरा करने के लिए कभी वियतनाम, तो कभी कोलंबिया के बीच दर-दर भटक रहा है। देश की जनता आपका यह ख़्वाब कभी पूरा नहीं होने देगी! — BJP (@BJP4India) October 25, 2026

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The Congress chief said the INDIA bloc had submitted demands to President Droupadi Murmu, including Kumar’s resignation, withdrawal of the 2023 law, a halt to the SIR exercise, restoration of voters’ names allegedly deleted unlawfully and a return to paper ballots for all elections.

Kharge also targeted former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his alliance with the BJP and RSS. “Nitish Kumar came from the ideology of the socialist movement. I do not understand what compulsion made him fall into the lap of the BJP and RSS,” he said.

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Attacking the RSS, Kharge cited Shri Krishna Singh’s opposition to untouchability and his role in facilitating Dalits’ entry into the Baidyanath Dham temple in Deoghar in 1953, despite resistance. Deoghar was then part of undivided Bihar and is now in Jharkhand.

Kharge also referred to the alleged purification row at Ramlila Maidan in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following a public meeting he addressed there on August 8. The Congress alleged that the ritual amounted to caste discrimination against Kharge, a Dalit leader. The organisation behind the ritual said it was intended to restore the venue’s religious and cultural sanctity. The BJP distanced itself from the organisation and denied any link to the event.

Kharge said BJP leader J P Nadda had apologised in Parliament and promised an inquiry, but questioned whether it had been conducted. He also criticised Modi for not publicly commenting on the incident and referred to the filing of a case against Rahul Gandhi over his remarks during a visit to Uttarakhand.

Kharge questioned why the one-third quota for women could not be implemented without waiting for delimitation, crediting the Congress leadership, particularly Sonia Gandhi, with pushing for legislation on women’s reservation.

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He urged supporters to attend a planned rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1, saying the Congress would continue its campaign against alleged electoral manipulation. “The voice of truth can no longer be suppressed. The people’s rights cannot simply be erased,” he said, urging supporters to stand with the INDIA bloc and the party’s campaign.