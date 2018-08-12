Hope PM Modi’s remarks on lynchings is followed by punishment of culprits: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed hope that preventive measures and stern action against the accused reflected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent remarks and thoughts on cases of lynchings across the country.

Taking to Twitter, the PDP leader said, “Mob lynching has become the dominant discourse and its near normalisation has marked a new low for democracy in India. I hope the PM’s statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive punishment against the culprits.

Mob lynching has become the dominant discourse and its near normalisation has marked a new low for democracy in India. I hope the PM’s statement condemning it is followed by concrete steps and punitive punishment against the culprits. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) August 12, 2018

On Saturday, in an exclusive interview to news agency ANI, Modi had said, “Even a single incident is one too many and deeply unfortunate. Everyone should rise above politics to ensure peace and unity in our society. My party and I have spoken in clear words, on multiple occasions against such actions and such a mindset. It is all on record.”

Terming it as “perverse” what he claimed was the Opposition’s attempt to milk incidents of mob lynching for political gains, the PM had said, “It would be a great travesty to reduce these incidents to mere statistics and then indulge in politics over them. That shows a kind of perverse mindset that looks at violence and criminality as something to be milked, instead of unitedly opposing.”

As per data compiled by the Ministry of Home Affairs, 45 persons were killed in 40 cases of mob lynching across nine states between 2014 and March 2018.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd