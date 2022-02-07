Cong ‘instigated’ labourers to breach lockdown…poll defeats didn’t dent party’s ego: PM Modi

While replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in Lok Sabha on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying that the grand old party had ‘instigated’ migrant labourers to breach lockdown during the first wave of the pandemic. He further said that Congress has lost countless elections but that has not changed the party’s ego.

“During the first wave of Covid-19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi government told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP and Uttarakhand,” he said.

He also said that any form of “andhvirod” (blind opposition) is a disrespect to democracy.

“Aap khade hi ho gaye hain to naam lekar bolna chahta hun. Is corona kal me Congress ne to had hi kar di.(Now, you are standing, I want to take the names. It was the Congress party that crossed limits during Covid-19.),” Modi said, responding to Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. “Kya yeh desh aap ka nahi hai?( Does this country not belong to you?),” the Prime Minister asked the Opposition.

“Aalochana jivant loktantra ka aabhushan hai… andhvirodh loktantra ka anaadar hai. (Criticism is the ornament of a vibrant democracy…Blind opposition is a disrespect to democracy.),” PM Modi said.

Hitting out at the Congress party, the Prime Minister said that the party has been out of power in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Tripura.

“Nagaland voted for Congress 24 years ago while Odisha voted for you 27 years ago. You won with full majority in Goa 28 years ago. In 1988, Tripura voted for Congress and West Bengal voted for the party in 1972. You take credit for creation of Telangana but the public did not accept you…After losing so many elections there is no change in your (Congress) ‘Ahankaar’ (ego)…Parties which don’t take lessons from history get lost in the annals of history.”

He added, “Those who use Mahatma Gandhi’s name to reproach others can’t see his dreams come true. Otherwise, why don’t you support our Swadeshi initiatives? The world hails yoga, but you made fun of it. You can oppose me, but why are you (Congress) opposing the Fit India Movement and other schemes? No wonder you were voted out in many states years ago…I think you have made up your mind not to come to power for the next 100 years. If I talk about ‘vocal for local’ then you ignore it. Don’t you want to create India ‘Atamanirbhar’? You (Congress) don’t want to fulfil the dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.”

Discussing steps taken by the government during the Covid-19, the Prime Minister said that the Centre provided free ration to 80 crore people.

Speaking about development, Modi said, “Today, poor people in the country are getting a gas connection, house and toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people’s minds are still stuck in 2014…We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don’t know the pain of small farmers don’t have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers.”

Modi also paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday and said that the veteran singer through her contributions had moved an entire nation. “Desh ne aadarniya lata didi ko kho diya. (The country has lost Lata didi.),” he said.