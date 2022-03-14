Post Assembly elections win, BJP MPs give rousing welcome to PM Modi in Lok Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday gave a rousing welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, following the party’s resounding victory in the Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister was met with a standing ovation when he entered the House with party MPs chanting ‘Modi, Modi’. Among those present were Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and (PTI)Anurag Thakur. The second part of the Budget session began at 11 am Monday just days after BJP returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Whereas, the Aam Aadmi Party claimed victory in Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by the BJP MPs in Lok Sabha, amid chants of “Modi, Modi”, following the party’s victory in assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/IZuF36mDNB — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

A Parliamentary Delegation from Austria led by H.E. Wolfgang Sobotka, President of the National Council of Austria in House, was also present for the proceedings and looked on as the BJP MPs welcomed their leader. The delegation was welcomed by Speaker Om Birla after MPs settled down.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, as per the third batch of supplementary demands for grants tabled in the Lok Sabha, the Centre has sought approval for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 1.58 lakh crore in the current fiscal.