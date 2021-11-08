scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, November 08, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Live: PM Modi lays foundation stone of road projects near temple town Pandharpur

The foundation-laying will be done through video conferencing. Pandharpur is a pilgrimage centre in Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 8, 2021 4:12:05 pm
Narendra Modi while laying foundation stone of Pandharpur road projects. (Photo: Videograb/Youtube@Narendra Modi)

In a step towards boosting connectivity to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) through video conferencing on Monday.

Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be developed on either side of the above-mentioned National Highways to provide hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.

During the event, PM Modi will also dedicate to the people of the country more than 223 km of upgraded road projects, constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different National Highways for facilitating movement to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad – Piliv – Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi – Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur – Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur – Mangalwedha – Umadi section of NH 561A.

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also present at the occasion.

Live Blog

PM Modi Live Updates: PM Modi will lay foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G). Follow this space for latest updates.

16:06 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Pandharpur signifies happiness and prosperity: PM Modi

"Pandharpur signifies happiness and prosperity, and with today's foundation laying, the aspect of service has also been adjoined to it. About 225 km long national highway, which connects to Pandharpur, has also been inaugurated today," PM Modi said.

15:56 (IST)08 Nov 2021
PM Modi lays foundation stone of road projects near temple town Pandharpur

PM Modi lays foundation stone of road projects near temple town Pandharpur.

15:45 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses people at Pandharpur event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addresses people in Pandharpur event through video conferencing.

15:32 (IST)08 Nov 2021
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of road projects near temple town Pandharpur

PM Modi will lay foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) through video conferencing on Monday. Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be present at the occasion.

15:30 (IST)08 Nov 2021
Nitin Gadkari addresses the crowd at Pandharpur event

Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari addresses the crowd at Pandharpur event.

About 221 km stretch of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Diveghat to Mohol and about 130 Km stretch of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg from Patas to Tondale – Bondale will be four-laned with dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ on either sides, at estimated costs of more than Rs 6,690 crore and about Rs 4,400 crore respectively.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.