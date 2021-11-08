Live: PM Modi lays foundation stone of road projects near temple town Pandharpur

In a step towards boosting connectivity to the pilgrimage town of Pandharpur in Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for four-laning of five sections of Sant Dnyaneshawar Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965) and three sections of Shri Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi Marg (NH-965G) through video conferencing on Monday.
Dedicated walkways for ‘Palkhi’ will be developed on either side of the above-mentioned National Highways to provide hassle-free and safe passage to devotees.
During the event, PM Modi will also dedicate to the people of the country more than 223 km of upgraded road projects, constructed at an estimated cost of over Rs 1180 crore at different National Highways for facilitating movement to Pandharpur. These projects include Mhaswad – Piliv – Pandharpur (NH 548E), Kurduwadi – Pandharpur (NH 965C), Pandharpur – Sangola (NH 965C), Tembhurni-Pandharpur section of NH 561A and Pandharpur – Mangalwedha – Umadi section of NH 561A.
Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were also present at the occasion.
"Pandharpur signifies happiness and prosperity, and with today's foundation laying, the aspect of service has also been adjoined to it. About 225 km long national highway, which connects to Pandharpur, has also been inaugurated today," PM Modi said.
