Narendra Modi likely to celebrate his birthday in Varanasi, spend time with schoolchildren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to celebrate his 68th birthday in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, where he will spend the day with schoolchildren and watch a film based on his life, a district official said here Thursday.

Modi is likely to go for a two-day visit to Varanasi on September 17 and 18. He will also offer prayers at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple during his visit and address a public gathering in Varanasi, the official said.

On his 68th birthday, the prime minister will watch a 32-minute film called “Chalo Jeete Hain” with schoolchildren and is also likely to inaugurate several development projects worth crores of rupees.

A special cleanliness drive will be launched and health camps will also be organised in the town, he said.

“District officials are holding meetings regarding the visit and all the security arrangements are being made for the various events in which he will take part, though the final itinerary of the prime minister’s visit is awaited,” the official said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held meetings with the district officials here on Wednesday and reviewed the preparations for the prime minister’s two-day visit, sources said.

