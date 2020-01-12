Follow Us:
Sunday, January 12, 2020
Live now

Modi in Kolkata LIVE Updates: It’s always like coming back home, says PM at Belur Math

PM in Kolkata LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Modi, who is in a two-day visit to Kolkata is likely to share stage with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata | Updated: January 12, 2020 9:35:47 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets saints at Belur Math on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, is likely to share stage with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the 150th celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday. He began his day attending a prayer meet at Belur Math to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the founder of Ramakrishna Mission.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi was met with protests against the new citizenship law. With protestors holding ‘Go Back Modi’ placards, several demonstrations were carried near Jadavpur University, Golpark, College Street, Hatibagan and Esplanade areas of the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the prime minister and asked him to withdraw the contentious law. “I told him that maybe this is not the appropriate time for me to say this, but we feel strongly about this issue. We are against CAA, NRC and NPR. But we have been agitating against CAA, NRC and NPR. I told him we are against dividing people. We do not want people to be driven out of the country. We do not want people to face any atrocities. I told him that the Centre should rethink on CAA. We want it to be withdrawn,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after her 35-minute “courtesy meeting” with Modi.

Modi also attended a “Ghare Baire” (the world, home, and beyond) event at the Old Currency Building, and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Millennium Park before travelling to the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math, where he was to stay the night.

Live Blog

PM Modi in Kolkata: Follow live updates as we track the prime minister's engagements for the day including Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary celebrations and the 150th celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust

Highlights

    09:34 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    It's always like coming back home, says PM Modi at Belur Math

    It's always like coming back home, says PM Modi at Belur Math in Bengal.

    09:31 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    PM Modi joins Ramakrishna Mission event on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi joins the Ramakrishna Mission event on Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary.

    09:28 (IST)12 Jan 2020
    Welcome to The Indian Express Live blog

    Welcome to The Indian Express Live blog. Stay tuned for live updates on PM Modi's visit to Kolkata.

    The PM's visit comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing widespread protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. Hundreds of protesters holding black flags demonstrated outside Kolkata airport gate number one crossing. The police had put up a barricade to prevent them from crossing over to the airport side. Rallies were taken out in several parts of North and South Kolkata, Howrah, and North 24-Parganas district to protest the PM’s visit to the state. Student organisations of the Congress and Left, Muslim organisations, and university students including those from Jadavpur and Presidency, hit the streets in protest.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.