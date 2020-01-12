Modi in Kolkata LIVE Updates: It’s always like coming back home, says PM at Belur Math

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets saints at Belur Math on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets saints at Belur Math on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Kolkata, is likely to share stage with Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the 150th celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Sunday. He began his day attending a prayer meet at Belur Math to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the founder of Ramakrishna Mission.

On the first day of his visit, PM Modi was met with protests against the new citizenship law. With protestors holding ‘Go Back Modi’ placards, several demonstrations were carried near Jadavpur University, Golpark, College Street, Hatibagan and Esplanade areas of the city.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the prime minister and asked him to withdraw the contentious law. “I told him that maybe this is not the appropriate time for me to say this, but we feel strongly about this issue. We are against CAA, NRC and NPR. But we have been agitating against CAA, NRC and NPR. I told him we are against dividing people. We do not want people to be driven out of the country. We do not want people to face any atrocities. I told him that the Centre should rethink on CAA. We want it to be withdrawn,” the Chief Minister told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after her 35-minute “courtesy meeting” with Modi.

Modi also attended a “Ghare Baire” (the world, home, and beyond) event at the Old Currency Building, and inaugurated a light-and-sound show at Millennium Park before travelling to the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission at Belur Math, where he was to stay the night.