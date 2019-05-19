Have a special relationship with Kedarnath: PM Modi after meditating for 17 hours in a cave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed puja at Kedanath after spending the night meditating for 17 hours in a cave near the holy shrine, PTI reported on Sunday.

“It is my honour that I have continuously got the opportunity to visit this place of spiritual consciousness for many years now, and the development mission that I have for this place includes nature, environment and efforts,” PM Modi told reporters.

The prime minister urged the people of India to visit and see various places across the country and experience the diversity of the nation. “I want people of our nation to see the country. While I don’t have any objection to them travelling to foreign countries but they should also travel to see the different places in our country,” Modi said.

Adding that he has had a special relation with Kedarnath, Modi said, “I have had a special relationship with Kedarnath. After the 2013 natural tragedy (Himalayan Tsunami), we have made a master-plan for the re-development for Kedarnath.”

Later in the day, he is expected to be in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand’s ‘char dham’ religious circuit.

The prime minister reached the shrine on Saturday, a day after marathon campaigning for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections came to an end and spent the night in a cave 11,700 feet up in the Himalayas. Modi reached Jolly Grant Airport near Dehradun on Saturday morning, where he was received by Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat. He then proceeded to Kedarnath, reaching amidst tight security at 9.30 am.

Modi during his visit reviewed the development of the shrine and the reconstruction works at the Kedarnath. After lunch, at around 2 pm, Modi headed to the ‘meditation cave’. Located along the banks of the Mandakini river, the 10 ft-by-6 ft cave was built last year to accommodate a maximum of two persons seeking to meditate on Kedarnath premises.

Modi had last visited Kedarnath in November 2018.