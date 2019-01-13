Kartarpur corridor an atonement of 1947 mistake: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in a veiled attack, called out Congress over its failure to bring Kartarpur Sahib under India during the Partition in 1947. Releasing a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of 10th Sikh guru Guru Gobind Singh, Modi also targetted the grand old party over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of Indira Gandhi’s assassination.

“A mistake took place in August 1947. It (the corridor) is an atonement of the mistake. An important place of our guru was only a few kilometres away. But it could not be made the part (of India during partition) … the corridor is an effort to reduce the damage,” he said in a veiled attack on the then Congress government.

The statements came in the presence of senior Congress functionaries including former prime minister Manmohan Singh at the PM’s residence.

Releasing a commemorative coin in honour of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji. https://t.co/roj8OyZmOQ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 13, 2019

“The central government is making efforts to get justice for the period of injustice which started in 1984. For decades, mothers, sisters, daughters and sons have shed tears, the law will deliver justice, wipe (their) tears,” the PM said referring to the riots that took place in 1984. The veiled attack comes just a month after Sajjan Kumar, a former Congress parliamentarian, was convicted for killing six members of a family during the riots.

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 22 last year approved the development of the Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border. The corridor is meant to give Indian pilgrims easy access to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river in Pakistan.

The PM released a Rs 350 denomination commemorative silver coin to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh. He described the founder of the Khalsa sect as a warrior and a poet who had immense knowledge of religious scriptures. Modi said the government now plans to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak across the country.