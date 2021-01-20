‘Look forward to working’: As Joe Biden takes oath, PM Modi extends wishes

Moments after Joe Biden took oath as the 46th US President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered congratulations on his assumption of office.

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

“My warmest congratulations to Joe Biden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

“My best wishes for a successful term in leading the USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security,” he added.

Joe Biden, a Democrat, was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States during a ceremony at a heavily protected US Capitol, ending

the tumultuous four-year presidency of his Republican predecessor Donald Trump.

In his congratulatory message, PM Modi also mentioned India-US ties, saying the “partnership is based on shared values”.

“We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden,” he added.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Modi had endorsed US President Donald Trump for a second term, saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans at the ‘Howdy, Modi’ event in Houston. PM Modi’s remarks had come under sharp criticism from the Congress, who accused him of violating India’s foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country.