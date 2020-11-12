LIVE: PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual event. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday will be unveiling a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus via video conferencing at 6:30 pm.

“At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening,” PM Modi informed in a tweet.

Talking to media ahead of the unveiling, JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said that the JNU fraternity is “very happy that Swami Vivekananda’s statue will be inaugurated today by our PM”.

“I’m very confident that teachings of Swami Vivekananda will be followed by JNU and the university will remain an active partner in transforming our country into Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.