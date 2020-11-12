scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 12, 2020
LIVE: PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus shortly

"At 6:30 this evening, will unveil a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus and share my thoughts on the occasion. The programme will be held via video conferencing. I look forward to the programme this evening," PM Modi said in a tweet.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 12, 2020 5:55:07 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a virtual event. (PTI Photo)

Talking to media ahead of the unveiling, JNU vice-chancellor Jagadesh Kumar said that the JNU fraternity is “very happy that Swami Vivekananda’s statue will be inaugurated today by our PM”.

“I’m very confident that teachings of Swami Vivekananda will be followed by JNU and the university will remain an active partner in transforming our country into Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Live Blog

PM Modi will be unveiling Swami Vivekananda's statue in JNU. Follow LIVE updates.

17:55 (IST)12 Nov 2020
JNU fraternity is very happy: JNU VC Jagadesh Kumar

17:53 (IST)12 Nov 2020
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU campus shortly

Earlier, the JNU VC in a statement said that Swami Vivekananda is one of the most beloved intellectuals and spiritual leaders India produced.

"He (Swami Vivekananda) enthused the youth with his message of freedom, development, harmony and peace in India. He inspired citizens to take pride in Indian civilisation, culture and its industrious spirit,” the JNU vice-chancellor said in his statement.

"In his speeches and writing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi often invokes Swami Vivekananda's life and mission and reminds the youth of the country to follow the ideals of this great son of India. JNU is grateful that on this occasion the Prime Minister has kindly consented to address the JNU community and, through it, the wider world," he added.

The event will be live-streamed on Facebook.

