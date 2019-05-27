PM Modi pays homage to Jawaharlal Nehru, remembers him for contributions to India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday paid tribute to India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary. “Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation,” Modi tweeted.

The prime minister had constantly targeted the Nehru-Gandhi family on the campaign trail during the Lok Sabha elections, criticising them for holding back India’s growth.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi paid homage to Nehru on his 55th death anniversary at Shantivan in New Delhi. Remembering his great grandfather, Gandhi said that Nehru’s contribution in building “strong, independent, modern institutions have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years”.

“Many democratic nations as young as India, soon degenerated into dictatorships. On his death anniversary, let us remember Jawaharlal Nehru Ji’s contribution in building strong, independent, modern institutions, that have helped democracy survive in India for over 70 years,” Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari, former prime minister Manmohan Singh were also present at the late prime minister’s resting place at Shantivan.