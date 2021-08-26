PM Modi to inaugurate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak on August 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will dedicate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation on August 28 via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate four museum galleries at the renovated complex.

According to a notification issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the galleries, created through adaptive reuse of redundant and under-utilised buildings, showcase various historical events that unfolded in Punjab. They use a fusion of audio-visual technology including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.

The sound & light show. The sound & light show.

A sound and light show has also been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.

At least 1,000 people were killed and over 1,200 injured on that fateful day when British troops, as ordered by Brigadier-General REH Dyer, fired at a peaceful crowd that had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar to protest against the arrest of some freedom fighters.

Apart from these, elaborate heritage restoration works have been carried out in sync with the local architectural style of Punjab, the PMO statement said.

Marks of bullets on the walls. Marks of bullets on the walls.

“The Shaheedi well has been repaired and restored with a redefined super structure. The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored, water body rejuvenated as a lily pond, and the pathways made broader for better navigability,” it added.

The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored The heart of the Bagh, the flame monument, has been repaired and restored

Several new and modern amenities have also been added to the complex such as redefined paths with appropriate signages; illumination of strategic spots; landscaping and hardscaping with native plantation; and installation of audio nodes throughout the garden. Newer areas have been developed for housing the Salvation Ground, Amar Jyot, and Flag Mast.

The central ground. The central ground.

Those who will be present at the inaugural event include Union Minister of Culture, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministers of State for Culture, Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab; Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab, members of Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial Trust, among others.