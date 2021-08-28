PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate renovated Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Punjab’s Amritsar at 6.25 pm on Saturday via video conferencing.

The revamped monument was to be inaugurated on April 13 this year to mark 102 years of the massacre in which 379 people had lost their lives, but it had to be postponed owing to Covid-related restrictions.

At 6:25 PM this evening, a programme will be held that will interest the people. The renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak will be dedicated to the nation. India will never forget the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. https://t.co/Gjy0D03QYZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2021

PM Modi, also the chairperson of the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Trust, will dedicate the memorial to the public in the presence of other trust members including Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Governor V P Singh Badnore, and parliamentarians from the region. Chief Ministers of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are also expected to attend. An invite has also been sent to Opposition leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also a member of the trust.

While political leaders will join through video conferencing, officials from the Ministry of Culture and families of the martyrs will be present on ground for a restricted ceremony.

The entry and exit points have been repositioned, and a lotus pond has been built around the main memorial. Four new galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of underutilised buildings in the complex, say officials from the Ministry of Culture. These showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, through projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art installations.

A light-and-sound show has been set up to display the events that happened on April 13, 1919.