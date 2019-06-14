Toggle Menu
Andhra CM Jagan requests Amit Shah to ‘soften PM’s heart’ on special category statushttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-jagan-mohan-reddy-chief-minister-andhra-pradesh-special-status-niti-aayog-governing-council-meeting-tomorrow-5781344/

Andhra CM Jagan requests Amit Shah to ‘soften PM’s heart’ on special category status

Reddy said he would raise the demand in the first meeting of the governing council of the NITI Aayog, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Saturday.

narendra modi, jagan mohan reddy, pm modi, prime minister narendra modi, ys jagan mohan reddy, ysrcp, special category status, andhra pradesh special category status, andhra pradesh special status, niti aayog meet, niti aayog governing council meet, niti aayog governing council meeting, amit shah, home minister, india news, Indian Express
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy met Home Minister Amit Shah in North Block. (ANI)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy Friday requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to “soften PM’s heart” on the issue of granting special category status to the debt-ridden state. He said he will raise the issue in the fifth NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday.

“I met Home Minister to try and prevail upon him and also soften PM’s heart on special category status…,” Reddy told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Shah.

narendra modi, jagan mohan reddy, pm modi, prime minister narendra modi, ys jagan mohan reddy, ysrcp, special category status, andhra pradesh special category status, andhra pradesh special status, niti aayog meet, niti aayog governing council meet, niti aayog governing council meeting, amit shah, home minister, india news, Indian Express
Jagan Reddy said he tried and prevailed Shah on the ‘special status’ issue. (ANI)

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief also urged the Centre to fulfil all commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

However, the Centre had hinted to the YSRCP government not to rake up the issue of ‘special status,’ as told by state BJP chief Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Advertising

“The BJP has made it clear to the YSRCP government and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy that Special Category Status is a closed chapter. There won’t be any discussions on that. The special package offered earlier in lieu of SCS will continue. Anyone who thinks that pressure can be put on the Centre to secure special status is mistaken,” Lakshminarayana said.

The apex body meet includes participation from Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of all states and Union Territories, along with several Union Ministers and senior government officials.

narendra modi, jagan mohan reddy, pm modi, prime minister narendra modi, ys jagan mohan reddy, ysrcp, special category status, andhra pradesh special category status, andhra pradesh special status, niti aayog meet, niti aayog governing council meet, niti aayog governing council meeting, amit shah, home minister, india news, Indian Express
Jagan Reddy flew to Delhi a day earlier to meet Shah. (ANI)

In this year’s meet, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh is said to raise the issue of water crisis in the state. The state government will ask for the Centre’s help in replenishing its drained aquifers through rain-water harvesting.

Meanwhile, in a letter to PM Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to attend the meeting. “…Niti Ayog has no financial powers or power to support state plans, it is fruitless for me to attend the meeting,” her letter read.

“The experience of the last four-and-half years we had with the Niti Aayog brings me back to my earlier suggestion…that we focus on the Inter-State Council constituted under Article 263 of the Constitution, with appropriate modifications, to enable the ISC to discharge its augmented range of functions,” Banerjee’s letter added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 View should not be imposed on Muslims without wide consultations: JD(U) on triple talaq bill
2 J&K Police arrests three bovine smugglers, rescues 21 animals
3 When Rohingya refugees fled to India, hate on Facebook followed