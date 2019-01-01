Narendra Modi is all about ‘main’, ‘mera’, ‘mujhe’ and ‘maine’: Randeep Surjewala on PM’s interview

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala Tuesday dubbed Narendra Modi’s interview to news agency ANI as a “monologue” and said the Prime Minister spoke nothing about the nation or even his own party. “Modi is all about main, mera, mujhe and maine. He only speaks about himself, not the party, not the nation.”

In the interview today, PM Modi discussed topics ranging from demonestisation to the sudden resignation of Urjit Patel as the RBI governor. A number of controversial issues such as Ram Temple and surgical strikes were also brought up.

Surjewala questioned some promises made by the Prime Minister, like when he had said he would deposit Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s account as well as promising two crore jobs per year. He also raised doubts on Modi’s claim of recovering Rs 80 lakh crore black money post-demonetisation saying, “Modi’s lies have ruined the nation’s societal fabric.”

On Modi’s statement on bringing an ordinance on the Ayodhya issue, Surjewala said, “The issue is in the Supreme Court and whatever decision is given by SC should be adhered to and accepted by everyone. There is no need for an ordinance thereafter.” Modi had said in the interview that an ordinance on triple talaq was brought after the apex court verdict and in the light of the verdict, adding that the BJP manifesto mentions that a solution would be found to this (Ayodhya) issue under the Constitution.

Surjewala further added: “He did not even say where he was going to contest the parliamentary polls from and whether or not, he is going to contest at all.”