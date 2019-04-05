Narendra Modi interview LIVE Updates: I took critical decisions for country, says PM

In a pre-poll interview with ABP news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a “hypocrite one.” He said, the Congress has insulted country’s Army in its manifesto and that it is in sync with the language, separatists use for the country.

Talking about Kashmir, Modi termed BJP’s alliance with PDP as ” Milavat wali Sarkar.” He said BJP has worked a lot on Kashmir’s development and today, ” electricity has reached every house in Jammu and Kashmir,” he addes.