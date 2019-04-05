Narendra Modi interview LIVE Updates: I took critical decisions for country, says PM

In a pre-poll interview with ABP news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a “hypocrite one.” He said, the Congress has insulted country’s Army in its manifesto and that it is in sync with the language, separatists use for the country.
Talking about Kashmir, Modi termed BJP’s alliance with PDP as ” Milavat wali Sarkar.” He said BJP has worked a lot on Kashmir’s development and today, ” electricity has reached every house in Jammu and Kashmir,” he addes.
In Democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere: Modi on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics
Talking about Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics, Modi said, "In Democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. I don't fear about who are contesting from where, it doesn't matter to me."
Pakistan should stop sponsoring terrorism: PM Modi
Speaking about the Pulwama attack, Modi said, it is important to handle things with a right sense of mind. Cancelling an ongoing rally when an attack happens will only create chaos among the lakhs to people gathered to listen.
Attacking the Pakistan government, he said, " Pakistan should stop sponsoring terrorism."