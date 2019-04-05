Toggle Menu
Narendra Modi interview LIVE Updates: I took critical decisions for country, says PMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-interview-elections-2019-live-updates-i-took-major-and-critical-decisions-for-the-country-says-pm-5659677/

Narendra Modi interview LIVE Updates: I took critical decisions for country, says PM

Prime Minister Modi said, the Congress has insulted country's Army in its manifesto and that it is is in sync with the language separatists use for our country.  

Lok Sabha elections, narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah, seperate J&K PM, National Conference, Congress, India, Elections 2019, Decision 2019, India News, Indian Express
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Hyderabad on Monday. (PTI)

In a pre-poll interview with ABP news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress’ manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls a “hypocrite one.”  He said, the Congress has insulted country’s Army in its manifesto and that it is in sync with the language, separatists use for the country.

Talking about Kashmir, Modi termed BJP’s alliance with PDP as ” Milavat wali Sarkar.” He said BJP has worked a lot on Kashmir’s development and today, ” electricity has reached every house in Jammu and Kashmir,” he addes.

Live Blog

Electricity has reached every house in Jammu and Kashmir, we have been successful in building toilets in every house, says Prime Minister Modi.

In Democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere: Modi on Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics

Talking about Priyanka Gandhi's entry into politics, Modi said, "In Democracy, anyone can contest from anywhere. I don't fear about who are contesting from where,  it  doesn't matter to me."

Pakistan should stop sponsoring terrorism: PM Modi

Speaking about the Pulwama attack, Modi said, it is important to handle things with a right sense of mind. Cancelling an ongoing rally when an attack happens will only create chaos among the lakhs to people gathered to listen.

Attacking the Pakistan government, he said, " Pakistan should stop sponsoring terrorism."

Days after saying the Congress has insulted the Hindu ethos by coining the phrase “Hindu terror”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said the party’s manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections was a “document of Pakistan’s conspiracies.”

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tainted firm bags another govt contract, this time to provide therapeutic food to malnourished children
2 ED to court: Kickbacks paid, top UPA leaders pushed Agusta deal; election stunt by Govt, says Congress
3 88 lakh missing tax filers in year of noteban: I-T denies, facts don’t