Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Committed to meeting needs of poor, vulnerable through infra: PM Modi

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 11:03:25 am
PM Modi addresses the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI). (Screenshot/YouTube)

Addressing the inaugural session of the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI) Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is committed to meeting the needs of the poor and vulnerable by building next-generation infrastructure to realize their aspirations.

In a video message, the PM told the gathering, “Infrastructure is not just about creating capital assets and generating a long-term return on investment. It is not about the numbers. It is not about the money. It is about people. It is about providing them high quality, dependable and sustainable services in an equitable manner.” He asserted that India was guided by the Sustainable Development Goals which promise “to leave no one behind.” “People must be at the heart of any infrastructure growth story. And, that is exactly what we in India are doing,” PM Modi added.

He also praised the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, which is hosting the conference, for its initiatives. “In the short time of two and half years, CDRI has taken important initiatives and made valuable contributions. The initiative on ‘Infrastructure for Resilient Island States‘ that was launched at COP26 last year is a clear expression of our commitment to working with Small Island countries,” he said.

PM Modi also spoke about India’s developmental initiatives. “We are tackling climate change in a very direct way. That is why, at COP-26 we have committed to attain ‘Net Zero’ by 2070, in parallel with our developmental efforts,” he said.

Pitching for resilient infrastructure, he called for the use of “modern technology and knowledge at our disposal” to create “infrastructure that is built to last”. “If we make infrastructure resilient, we prevent disasters not only for ourselves but for many future generations,” he said.

The ICDRI, being hosted in collaboration with the United States government, will be held from May 4 to 6 at The Oberoi in New Delhi, in both offline and online modes. It was addressed by the Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan, as well as Presidents of Ghana and Madagascar.

