PM Narendra Modi to attend virtual outreach sessions of G-7 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually attend the outreach sessions of the G-7 Summit hosted by Britain in Cornwall in the United Kingdom.

He will be speaking in three sessions on Saturday and Sunday on the themes ‘Building Back Stronger’, ‘Building Back Together’ and ‘Building Back Greener’.

Last month, PM Modi called off his visit to the UK in the wake of Covid-19 second wave in India.

The G7 comprises the US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan. The UK currently holds the presidency and has invited India, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as guest countries for the Summit, which will witness a hybrid of physical and virtual participation.

The theme is ‘Build Back Better’, and the UK has outlined four priority areas for its presidency: leading the global recovery from coronavirus while strengthening resilience against future pandemics; promoting future prosperity by championing free and fair trade; tackling climate change and preserving the planet’s biodiversity; and championing shared values and open societies.

Since 2014, this is the second time the Prime Minister will be participating in a G7 meeting. India had been invited by the G7 French presidency in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a “Goodwill Partner” and PM Modi participated in the sessions on ‘Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans’ and ‘Digital Transformation’.

What’s in it for India?

India has long called for reforming global institutions and groupings to reflect modern-day geopolitical realities. Trump’s offer to expand G7 fitted into New Delhi’s idea of being part of the global high table. With an assertive China round the corner, the US is calling all like-minded countries to partner in dealing with Beijing. If Biden and Johnson want to work towards constituting a global alliance of 10-11 countries, it will be an important signal.

As India faces a massive shortage of vaccines, New Delhi will be watching the allocation to be announced by the US President.

Last week, the US had said that it will distribute vaccines to India as part of its “strategy for global vaccine sharing”, days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met key officials in the administration in Washington DC.