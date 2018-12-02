India to host G-20 summit for the first time in 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said India will host the G20 Summit in 2022, the year the country will celebrate the 75th Independence Day. The announcement was made at the closing ceremony of the two-day summit held in Argentina’s captial Buenos Aires.

“In 2022 India completes 75 years since Independence. In that special year, India looks forward to welcoming the world to the G-20 Summit! Come to India, the world’s fastest growing large economy! Know India’s rich history and diversity, and experience the warm Indian hospitality,” PM Modi tweeted after making the announcement.

Italy was to host the international forum in 2022. Thanking Italy for allowing India to play the host, Modi invited G-20 leaders to India in 2022, which also marks the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. The G-20 is a grouping of the world’s 20 major economies.

G-20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area. Spain is a permanent guest invitee.

Prime Minister Modi underlined that the group of 20 countries has completed 10 years and emphasised the cooperation among the members that restored growth after the global financial crisis of 2008.

(With inputs from PTI)