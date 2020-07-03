At Ladakh, PM Modi sends out clear message to China: ‘Era of expansionism has ended’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing armed forces in Nimu, Ladakh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing armed forces in Nimu, Ladakh.

Launching a veiled swipe at China weeks after the violent showdown in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday stated that “era of expansionism” has ended and that it is time for development.

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, the Prime Minister said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India. He told the personnel that their will power is as strong and firm as the Himalayas and the whole country is proud of them.

Speaking in Nimu. India is proud of the courage of our armed forces. https://t.co/juUjqkAp6v — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2020

Paying his homage to the fallen soldiers in the Galwan Valley, PM Modi said India’s resolve for ‘atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) has become stronger because of “you and your strong resolve”. He also assured that the government is putting adequate focus on requirement of armed forces.

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane, arrived at Nimu earlier this morning and interacted with Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel. This was the first high profile visit from the executive leadership to the region ever since the border standoff erupted in early May.

