PM Narendra Modi announces creation of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday announced the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) to “further sharpen coordination between the forces”. Addressing the nation on India’s 73rd Independence Day, the Prime Minister said the major decision would make the forces “even more effective”. The CDS will coordinate between the three services, the Army, Air Force and Navy.

“Our forces are India’s pride. To further sharpen coordination between the forces, I want to announce a major decision from the Red Fort. India will have a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). This is going to make the forces even more effective,” PM Modi said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.

What is Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)?

Following the 1999 Kargil War, a high-level committee had recommended the appointment of a Chief of Defence Staff to coordinate between India’s tri-services. The committee had been tasked with examining the country’s security system. The CDS would also be the single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister.

At present, India has a Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC), which comprises chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force. The senior-most among the three acts as its chairman.

The Naresh Chandra Task Force had, in 2012, again reiterated the need for a permanent chairman of the CoSC.

