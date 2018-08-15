PM Modi lists achievements, sees Indian in space by 2022, announces Ayushman Bharat for 50 crore people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech to the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech to the nation on the occasion of 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s fifth Independence Day speech, in which he recounted the achievements of his government in the last four years, had the undertones of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 72 Independence Day, the PM sought to draw a contrasat between the previous government and his tenure, saying the country has emerged as world’s sixth largest economy and that at the world stage, India’s voice is being heard effectively.

“We are proud of what we have achieved and at the same time, we also have to look at where we have come from. That is when we will realised the remarkable strides the nation has made,” he said.

Praising his government’s foreign policy, the PM said that India’s voice is being heard effectively at the world stage. “We are integral parts of forums whose doors were earlier closed for us.”

Calling the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax Bill as a success, the PM took a dig at the Opposition, saying, “Who did not want the passage of the GST yet it was pending for years? Last year GST became a reality. I want to thank the business community for the success of the GST.”

Aiming to double farmers’ income by 2022, the PM Modi said the government has brought ‘remarkable changes’ in the agriculture sector with ‘Beej Se Bazar Tak’ approach.

To ensure access of health care services for poor of the country, the PM announced the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyaan. The scheme will be launched on September 25 this year. The launch coincides with the birth anniversary of Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay.

“The healthcare initiatives of the Government of India will have a positive impact on 50 crore Indians. It is essential to ensure that we free the poor of India from the clutches of poverty due to which they cannot afford healthcare,” he said.

Talking about corruption in previous regimes, the PM said that his government will ‘not forgive the corrupt and those who have black money’. “They have ruined the nation. Delhi’s streets are free from power brokers. From the voice of power brokers, the voice of the poor is heard,” he said.

The PM patted his government’s move to bring a law against triple talaq, saying his government was trying to end this practice, ‘but there are some people who are not wanting it to end.’

On Jammu and Kashmir, the PM said, “We will move forward in J and K by embracing people and not by bullet and abuse (Goli and Gaali).”

PM Modi said an Indian astronaut, be it a man or a woman, will go on a space odyssey by 2022 on board ‘Gaganyaan’. He said, “When India celebrates 75th year of Independence in 2022, and if possible even before, an Indian son or daughter will undertake a manned space mission on board ‘Gaganyaan’ carrying the national flag”.

