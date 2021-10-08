Narendra Modi inaugurates 18 PSA oxygen plants in state

As many as 18 pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants in Gujarat were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday at a virtual event from Rishikesh.

During the event, Modi inaugurated 35 PSA plants established under the PM-CARES Fund across states and union territories.

The newly inaugurated oxygen plants in Gujarat include those in Bharuch, Patan, Palanpur, Tharad, Khedbrahma, Bhiloda, Mansa, Vadnagar, Godhra, Santrampur, Garudeshwar, New Civil Hospital- Surat, SMIMER Hospital-Surat, Sola Civil and Gandhidham.

The newly established PSA oxygen plants at Rajpipla, Zhalod and Morbi by the Gujarat CSR Authority were also inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

Modi inaugurated a PSA oxygen plant with a capacity of 4.68 metric tonnes at Surat Civil hospital, and another oxygen plant with a capacity of 1.87 metric tons at Surat Municipal Corporation-run SMIMER hospital and one at Bharuch Civil Hospital with a capacity of 1.87 metric tonnes at the cost of Rs 1.05 crore from the PM-CARES Fund.

On the occasion of inauguration of PSA Oxygen Plant of Bharuch Civil Hospital, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the Prime Minister has donated the oxygen plants “for the health and well-being of the citizens of Gujarat”.

“These plants will be beneficial for the patients during the possible third wave of Covid-19 and even during normal days”, he said.

A state-level program in this regard was organized by the Department of Health and Family Welfare at Pandit Omkarnath Thakur Hall in Bharuch under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister.

State BJP president CR Paatil, accompanied by Minister of State for Urban Housing and BJP MLA from Katargam Vinodbhai Moradiya remained present at the New Civil Hospital in Surat for the virtual inauguration of PSA Oxygen plant. On the sidelines of the event at Surat, Moradiya said, “I appreciate, the work done by doctors, nursing staff and class four grade employees of New Civil Hospital, who worked tirelessly during the pandemic and saved lives.”