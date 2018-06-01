Narendra Modi in Singapore highlights: India, China have displayed maturity in ensuring a peaceful border, says PM

On day 2 of his Singapore visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Shangri-LA dialogue. This is the first time an Indian Prime Minister addressed the event. In his address, he called India’s vision for the Indo-Pacific Region, a positive one. Both India and Singapore agreed to deepen their economic and defence ties as they signed eight agreements including one on logistics cooperation between their navies after wide-ranging talks.
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi spoke at a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. He highlighted the huge potential of a digital partnership with Singapore as both the nations signed agreements in this area on Thursday.
PM Modi had yesterday launched three Indian mobile payment apps in Singapore at a business event aimed at internationalisation of the country’s digital payment platform. Modi had launched India’s BHIM, RuPay and SBI app, at At the ‘Business, Innovation and Community Event’ in Singapore where a digital platform was the main feature. Besides this, he also said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.
This is the last leg of PM’s three-nation, five-day tour in South-East Asia. Before this Modi visited Malaysia and Indonesia.
As PM Modi delivers key note address at Shangri-LA on his last leg of trip, he said, "we should all be equally permitted to benefit from the use of common spaces on sea and in the air without discrimination." He added saying, "India stands for a free, open, inclusive Indo-Pacific region, which embraces us all in a common pursuit of progress and prosperity. It includes all nations in this geography as also others beyond who have a stake in it." He also said that solution lies within embracing change. " Solutions cannot be found behind walls of protection, but in embracing change. What we seek is a level playing field for all. India stands for open and stable international trade regime."
India does not see Indo-Pacific region as a strategy or as a club of limited members. Nor as a grouping that seeks to dominate. and by no means do we consider it as directed against any country. A geographical definition, as such, cannot be, India vision for the Indo- Pacific region is, therefore, a positive one, Modi says as he continues to speak at Shangri-LA Dialogue.
This is a world of inter-dependent fortunes and failures. No nation can shape and secure it on its own. It is a world that summons us to rise above divisions and competition to work together. Is that possible? Yes. It is possible. I see ASEAN as an example and inspiration, says PM Modi.
PM Modi says, India-China cooperation is expanding and Trade is growing. And that they have displayed maturity and wisdom in managing issues and ensuring a peaceful border. He also added that there is growing intersection in our international presence.
"No Other relationship of India has as many layers as our relations with China. We are the world's two most populous countries and among the fastest growing major economies. In April, a two-day informal summit with President Xi helped us cement our understanding that strong and stable relations between our two nations are an important factor for global peace and progress," he adds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, 'The summit shows testimony of our commitment to ASEAN and act east policy.' He adds, 'The mankind looks to the rising east with the promise to see what 21st century holds for the world.'
"With each Southeast Asian country, we have growing political, economic and defence ties. India’s global strategic partnership with the United States continues to deepen across the extraordinary breadth of our relationship. It is a measure of our strategic autonomy that India’s first Strategic Partnership, with Russia, has matured to be special and privileged, " says PM Modi.
The Indian Ocean has shaped much of India’s history and it now holds the key to our future. The ocean carries 90 per cent of India's trade and our energy sources. It is also the lifeline of global commerce, says PM Modi at Shandri-LA Dialogue
For thousands of years Indians have turned to the east not just to see the sunrise but also to pray for its light to spread over the world: PM Modi at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. "Singapore is our springboard to ASEAN. It has been, for centuries, a gateway for India to the broader East," says PM Modi
I am happy to be here in a special year. In a landmark year of India's relationship with ASEAN. In January, we had the unique honour of hosting ten ASEAN leaders on our Republic day. the Asean-India commemorative summit was a testimony of our commitment to ASEAN and to our Act Easy policy, says Modi at Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore
PM Modi on a visit to prestigious Nanyang Technological University, planted at a fast-growing, evergreen Neem tree, a native to India symbolising the partnerships for a sustainable future.
PM Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee on Friday exchanged views on the regional and global challenges and reiterated their principled position on maritime security and expressed commitment to 'Rules Based' Order, a PTI report said. The two leaders also agreed on the need to maintain an open, stable and fair international trade regime. "We both have reaffirmed our views on maritime security and have shown our commitment to a 'Rules Based' order...We also agreed for a peaceful, open, and friendly maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.
When PM was asked that how he finds time for Twitter, he said he is moved by a soldiers' spirit, a mother's sacrifice, a labourer's toil. He said if they can keep going against all odds, then he can also do so. He said he is active on social media since 2001 when he came to limelight. He also said that a good health is also important to play such a big role.
PM Modi says every new innovation looks like a disruption in beginning. He says inclusive society and inclusive growth in important. He advocates the use of mobile phones, says it empowers both rich and poor. Technology driven society helps in countering social divide
In the wake of depletion of natural resources, new technology will help in evolving new alternatives ways for human race to sustain. New technology can will help in finding ways for natural energy, says PM.
PM Modi says space technology has helped in planning establishment of schools, colleges and hospitals without wastage of time and resources.
We used satellite technology in Gujarat and it gave the exact catchment areas to fishermen. This has helped the fishermen in Gujarat to increase their catch by planning, says PM Modi at NTU.
Nanyang Technological University offers a glimpse of the change in the world driven by the youth, said PM Modi. He said that the entire world is convinced that 21st century belongs to Asia. "What is important is, if we Asians feel the same," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students & professors at Nanyang Technical University in Singapore. (ANI)
PM Modi on Friday hailed the close defence cooperation between the two countries and welcomed the completion of the logistics agreement between the two navies. "In the coming times, dealing with cyber security and extremism and terrorism will be important areas of our cooperation," he was quoted as saying by PTI. (Photo-PTI/PIB)
The two leaders also witnessed an exchange of Memorandums of Understanding in numerous fields, including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies, PTI reported. Prime Minister Modi that the strategic partnership between India and Singapore has stood the test of time in real sense.
PM Modi welcomes the successful signing up of logistics agreement between the Navies of two countries. He lauded the Navies of both the countries for holding regular naval exercises. The PM said this meeting will further enhance cooperation on maritime security between the two countries.
Prime Minister Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong on Friday signed eight agreements in a number of fields including the training of public service officials, cyber security, narcotics control and logistics cooperation between the two navies.
Prime Minister Modi's five-day three-nation tour, aimed at bolstering ties with South East Asia will end on June 2, ie., tomorrow. The PM had embarked on his South-East Asia tour on May 29, Tuesday. He had visited Malaysia after that. This is the last leg of PM Modi's tour.
"Last evening, during the roundtable meeting with CEO's of top Singapore companies, I was happy to see their confidence in India," said PM Modi.
At a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong, PM Modi said that air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and both countries will work on the air traffic agreement.