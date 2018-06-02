Narendra Modi in Singapore HIGHLIGHTS: PM concludes 3-nation visit; leaves for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-nation, five-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The prime minister, who had a busy schedule today, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.
On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia.
Today, the Indian Prime Minister visited shrines and was also given a rousing welcome and Indian Heritage Centre. He concluded his Southeast Asia tour by visiting Changi Naval Base in Singapore where he went on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He also interacted with the officers and sailors on board.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturdat left for India after concluding his significant and successful three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the prime minister's visit added momentum to India's Act East Policy."After a significant and successful three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, PM @narendramodi emplanes for India," Kumar tweeted.
India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships', submarines and naval aircraft (including ship borne aviation assets) visits, reports PTI. "India's armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Modi had said Friday. (Photo/ANI)
PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, on Saturday visited Changi Naval Base. He met officers, sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. The PM was accompanied by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman.
The prime minister has met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore, days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military. The meeting comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea. (Image-AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong on Saturday jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state, PTI reports. Modi, who is here on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948. (Pic- PMO Twitter)
On the final day of his Singapore visit on Saturday, PM Modi, met former prime minister Goh Chok Tong