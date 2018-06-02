Narendra Modi in Singapore HIGHLIGHTS: PM concludes 3-nation visit; leaves for India

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Narendra Modi in Singapore HIGHLIGHTS: The Prime Minister concluded his three-nation tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2018 3:05:00 pm
PM Modi on Saturday concluded his three-nation visit to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-nation, five-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The prime minister, who had a busy schedule today, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.

On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia.

Today, the Indian Prime Minister visited shrines and was also given a rousing welcome and Indian Heritage Centre. He concluded his Southeast Asia tour by visiting Changi Naval Base in Singapore where he went on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He also interacted with the officers and sailors on board.

Live Blog

Today is the last day of the final leg of PM Modi's 3-nation visit. Follow LIVE UPDATES

14:57 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi leaves for India after 3-nation tour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturdat left for India after concluding his significant and successful three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the prime minister's visit added momentum to India's Act East Policy."After a significant and successful three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, PM @narendramodi emplanes for India," Kumar tweeted.

13:56 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi concludes three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore
13:08 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
India, Singapore sign implementation agreement between their navies

India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships', submarines and naval aircraft (including ship borne aviation assets) visits, reports PTI. "India's armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Modi had said Friday. (Photo/ANI)

12:55 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi meets officers, sailors of Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy

PM Modi, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, on Saturday visited Changi Naval Base. He met officers, sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. The PM was accompanied by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman.

12:42 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM is on-board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region
12:08 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi on-board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy
11:41 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM visits Changi Naval Base in Singapore
11:40 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi received a rousing welcome as he visited Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore: WATCH VIDEO
11:14 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi recieves warm welcome at the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore
11:10 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi visits Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum in Singapore
10:55 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi visits Chulia mosque in Singapore
10:40 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Mariamman Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore built in 1827
10:06 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM visits Singapore's Mariamman Temple
09:47 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Orchid named after PM Modi in Singapore
09:46 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi meets US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis

The prime minister has met US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis in Singapore, days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command in a largely symbolic move to signal India's importance to the US military. The meeting comes days after the US renamed its oldest and largest military command - the Pacific Command - to Indo-Pacific Command, amid heightened tensions with China over the militarisation of the South China Sea. (Image-AP)

09:40 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
PM Modi pays tribute at immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong on Saturday jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state, PTI reports. Modi, who is here on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948. (Pic- PMO Twitter)

09:37 (IST) 02 Jun 2018
Modi meets former Singapore PM Goh Chok Tong

On the final day of his Singapore visit on Saturday, PM Modi, met former prime minister Goh Chok Tong

PM Modi speaks about India China relations during visit to Singapore Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the opening dinner of the 17th IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, in Singapore, Friday, June 1, 2018, in Singapore. (AP/PTI)

On the last day of the final leg of his three-nation visit, PM Modi also met US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis who is in Singapore ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. PM Modi is also expected to visit the National Orchid Garden, before heading to the Chuliya Mosque.

