Narendra Modi in Singapore HIGHLIGHTS: PM concludes 3-nation visit; leaves for India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his three-nation, five-day visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The prime minister, who had a busy schedule today, began the day by meeting former prime minister Goh Chok Tong. He went to Clifford Pier and unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. In 1948, Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes had been sent to various parts of India and the world. This included Singapore.

On Friday, PM Modi had delivered the keynote address at Shangri-La Dialogue on national security. He talked about India’s relationship with China said that it is crucial for the future of Asia.

Today, the Indian Prime Minister visited shrines and was also given a rousing welcome and Indian Heritage Centre. He concluded his Southeast Asia tour by visiting Changi Naval Base in Singapore where he went on-board the Indian Navy’s Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura. He also interacted with the officers and sailors on board.

