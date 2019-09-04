Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Russia on two-day visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Russia Wednesday on a two-day visit during which he will hold summit talks with President Vladimir Putin and attend the Eastern Economic Forum.

His visit to the Russian Far East Region is the first by an Indian prime minister.

“Landed in Vladivostok, capital of the Russian Far East and the crossroads of a dynamic region. Looking forward to joining various programmes in this short but important visit,” Modi tweeted at 05.09 am IST.

In Vladivostok, Modi will attend the 5th Eastern Economic Forum as the chief guest at the invitation of President Putin. He will also hold the 20th India-Russia annual summit today with Putin. During his stay, Modi and the Russian President will visit one of Russia’s major shipbuilding yards.

On September 5, Modi will attend the Eastern Economic Forum as chief guest and hold bilateral talks with several leaders on the sidelines. He and Putin will also visit an international judo championship in Vladivostok in which a six-member Indian team is participating, Gokhale said. He said a number of agreements, including in the coal mining and power sectors, are expected to be firmed up during Modi’s visit.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “PM Narendra Modi was warmly welcomed at Vladivostok airport on his 3rd bilateral visit to Russia. Over the next 2 days, bilateral meeting with President Putin, participation at Eastern Economic Forum & meetings with other world leaders on the agenda.”

Before departing for Russia, Modi said he looked forward to discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest with President Putin. Modi also said his visit underlines the desire of the two countries to diversity and further strengthen bilateral relations.