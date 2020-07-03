scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 03, 2020
COVID19

PM Narendra Modi visits Leh, weeks after Galwan faceoff

Weeks after the Galwan clashes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 3, 2020 10:25:17 am
india china, pm modi, modi, pm narendra modi, pm narendra modi news, pm narendra modi in leh, pm narendra modi in ladakh, india china border, india china ladakh, india china border face off, india china face off, india china border face off latest news, india china ladakh latest news, india china latest news, india china news, india china border, india china border today, india china border today news Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday.

Weeks after the Galwan clashes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Leh on Friday.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 03: Latest News

Advertisement