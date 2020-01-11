PM Narendra Modi says ‘excited’ to visit West Bengal; may meet Mamata today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (ANI photo) (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (ANI photo) (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said he was “excited to be in West Bengal for two days” as there was “something special about the place”. There is heightened security in Kolkata, where he is scheduled to arrive at 4 pm. Due to expected protest in the city, Modi is likely to leave the Kolkata airport by chopper.

“I am excited to be in West Bengal today and tomorrow. I am delighted to be spending time at the Ramakrishna Mission and that too when we mark Swami Vivekananda’s Jayanti. There is something special about that place,” he tweeted.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi will attend sesquicentenary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust and is expected to hold a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The visit comes at a time when West Bengal has been witnessing protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

The Indian Express has learnt that Modi and Banerjee will meet at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Dhankhar this evening.

Banerjee, who was invited by the Union Minister of State for Shipping on Friday, will also be present at an interactive light and sound show which will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister at Millenium Park in Kolkata today.

On Sunday, PM Modi and Mamata are likely to share the stage during KoPT’s 150th-anniversary celebrations. The development is significant as the two have not shared a public platform with each other in recent times.

Mamata has been critical of the government, and more recently, has been taking out rallies protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which she announced her government would not implement in West Bengal. The Chief Minister also supported the students’ agitating against CAA and had sent a delegation to Uttar Pradesh to stand by the families of those who died in alleged police firing.

Several opposition parties, including the CPI(M) and the Congress, and some student organisations are scheduled to hold protests across the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens.

