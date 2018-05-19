Narendra Modi in Srinagar HIGHLIGHTS: Kashmir will become the rising star of ‘New India’, says PM

Narendra Modi in Kashmir HIGHLIGHTS: PM dedicates Kishanganga hydroelectric power project to the nation at SKICC, Srinagar. (Twitter/BJP) Narendra Modi in Kashmir HIGHLIGHTS: PM dedicates Kishanganga hydroelectric power project to the nation at SKICC, Srinagar. (Twitter/BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and laid foundation stone for the semi-ring road project, in Srinagar. “This project will not only give free but enough electricity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Presently, the amount of electricity the state needs, most part of it is given by others states. This 330-MW project will be helpful in reducing the problem of electricity to a large extent,” PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi unveiled the plaque to commence work for Zojila tunnel to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. “Jammu and Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. These projects will have a positive impact on the people of the state,” Modi said after inaugurating the project. The 14-km-long Zojila tunnel will be India’s longest road tunnel and Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel. Later in the day, PM Modi will also inaugurate the 330-MW Kishanganga hydroelectric power project and lay foundation stone for the semi-ring road project, in Srinagar. The Prime Minister also attended the closing ceremony of the Birth Centenary celebration of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche in Leh, where he praised Bakula for his developmental works in India. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present at the ceremony.

