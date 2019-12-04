Narendra Modi in Jamshedpur: Congress tried stalling Ayodhya, Article 370

Taking on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Chief Minister’s chair was for sale in the government under the coalition before the Raghubar Das government came in in 2014.

Addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, which is one of the seats going to the polls in the second phase on December 7, Modi also accused the Congress party of stalling the Ayodhya dispute and procrastinating issues such as Article 370.

Modi told the crowd: “The talk of Article 370 was on since Independence. The Constitution said the Article was a temporary provision. Article 370 is now gone from Jammu and Kashmir. Tell me whether the entire country has stood behind us on the issue or not. Tell me the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh have stood behind us on this or not. When things are done with good intentions, you have the blessings of the whole country.”

Speaking about the Ayodhya tangle, Modi asked the people, “Did Ram Janmabhoomi (dispute) happen after we came to power? Was it not the Congress party that obstructed a resolution? Was it not done for vote bank politics?”

While speaking about the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Modi sought to strike a chord with the vast tribal electorate in the state when he spoke of Ram’s links with forest dwellers. “Lord Ram left Ayodhya as a prince but returned as Maryada Purushottam 14 years later as he spent time with Adivasis in forests, imbibed their values,” he said.

The Prime Minister said while the Congress only got things tangled up, it was left to the BJP to “disentangle” difficult situations.

He launched a blistering attack on the opposition JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand, alleging that it followed the politics of “deception” while the BJP believed in serving people.

Modi alleged rampant corruption and political instability were the hallmarks of the governments helmed by the JMM-Congress alliance.

“Even the Chief Minister’s chair was up for sale. Until five years ago, Jharkhand used to be in news for political instability. It saw 10 chief ministers in 15 years before the BJP government led by Raghubar Das came and lasted a full term. Before him (Das), CMs got changed faster than the weather,” he said.

Modi cited his 13-year stint as the Gujarat chief minister as an example of what a stable government can achieve. “Gujarat kahan se kahan pahunch gaya (see how Gujarat progressed),” he said.

He said the first phase of polling on November 30 had clearly shown that the “backbone of Maoism has been broken”.

At a rally in Khunti, Modi said that heavy polling proved people’s faith in democracy and nation-building in an environment conducive for development. He asked voters to be wary of the opposition alliance as it was only interested in the “loot of Jharkhand’s resources”.

At Jamshedpur, Modi spoke about steps taken by his government for improving the condition of labour force and industrial development. He said his government wanted to develop Jharkhand as a silk and textile hub. —PTI Inputs