Narendra Modi in Indore LIVE updates: PM addresses Dawoodi Bohra community at Saifee mosque

Narendra Modi in Indore LIVE updates: PM Modi at Saifee Mosque in Indore to attend Ashara Mubaraka — the commemoration of martyrdom of Imam Hussain, organized by the Dawoodi Bohra community. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Ashara Mubaraka, Commemoration of the Martyrdom of Imam Husain (SA), organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Indore. He is at the Saifee Mosque, where over one lakh people are expected to be present. Modi is also likely to have a meeting with the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who has been made a state guest by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Syedna’s sermons will be telecast live to more than 15 locations in and around Indore.

This is the second major event organised by the Muslim community that Modi will be participating in. In 2016 he attended the World Islamic Sufi Conference in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and his presence was objected to by sections of Muslims, who had accused the PM of trying to divide the community.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also expected to address the Indore event.