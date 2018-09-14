Narendra Modi in Indore LIVE updates: PM addresses Dawoodi Bohra community at Saifee mosque

Follow Us:
Narendra Modi in Indore LIVE updates: In 2016 he attended the World Islamic Sufi Conference in Vigyan Bhawan and his presence was objected to by sections of Muslims, who had accused the PM of trying to divide the community.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Ashara Mubaraka, Commemoration of the Martyrdom of Imam Husain (SA), organised by the Dawoodi Bohra community, in Indore. He is at the Saifee Mosque, where over one lakh people are expected to be present. Modi is also likely to have a meeting with the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, who has been made a state guest by the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government. Syedna’s sermons will be telecast live to more than 15 locations in and around Indore.

This is the second major event organised by the Muslim community that Modi will be participating in. In 2016 he attended the World Islamic Sufi Conference in Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, and his presence was objected to by sections of Muslims, who had accused the PM of trying to divide the community.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is also expected to address the Indore event.

11:42 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Watch | Dawoodi Bohra community sing religious hymn at Saifee mosque
11:41 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin addresses gathering
11:38 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
Bohra community loves country the most: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan says: "If there is a community that loves the country, helps others and is disciplined — it is the Bohra community." 

11:19 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
PM Modi arrives at Saifee Mosque in Indore to address Dawoodi Bohra event
11:10 (IST) 14 Sep 2018
PM Modi arrives in Indore, Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes him at airport
11:04 (IST) 14 Sep 2018

Welcome to our LIVE  blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Dawoodi Bohra event in Indore today. Over 1 lakh people are expected to attend the event. Follow to get the latest updates.

Ashara Mubaraka is the biggest annual event organised by Dawoodi Bohras. Ashara is a 10-day period at the beginning of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, when the sacrifices of Imam Hussein and others at the battle of Karbala are remembered. It is observed by Shias.

The Dawoodi Bohras, a Shia sect, are known to be an educated and affluent community. It was recently in the news over female genital mutilation (FGM), and Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi’s statements asking the community to stop the practice or the government would make them do it. A few months later, her ministry told the Supreme Court that there was no data on FGM in India.

