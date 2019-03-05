Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM lays foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan at Adalaj

On the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of for Shikshan Bhavana and Vidhyarthi Bhavan at Adajaj in Gandhinagar. Modi is also expected to launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Scheme (PM-SYM) at

Earlier on Monday, he inaugurated a number of development projects in Gujarat including the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro and laid the foundation stone for the second phase. Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Modi asserted that he was coming back to power after the Lok Sabha elections, due in a few months.

In a reference to the February 26 air strike by the IAF on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan, Modi promised to hunt down terrorists hiding even in the “saatvein patal” (underworld), and said, “no country can remain in a state of helplessness. For 40 years, terrorism has been firing bullets at the heart of India, at the heart of Bharat Ma, setting off bombs, and killing innocents. Those busy in votebank politics have been afraid to act. I don’t care for power or its seat. I worry only for my country.”

The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh later in the day.