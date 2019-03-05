Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM lays foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan at Adalajhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-in-gujarat-live-updates-pm-to-inaugurate-pradhan-mantri-shram-yogi-maandhan-scheme-today-5611286/
Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: PM lays foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan at Adalaj
Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE Updates: On Monday, Modi inaugurated a number of development projects in Gujarat including the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro and laid the foundation stone for the second phase.
On the second day of his two-day Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of for Shikshan Bhavana and Vidhyarthi Bhavan at Adajaj in Gandhinagar. Modi is also expected to launch the Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan Scheme (PM-SYM) at
Earlier on Monday, he inaugurated a number of development projects in Gujarat including the Phase-1 of Ahmedabad Metro and laid the foundation stone for the second phase. Addressing a gathering in Ahmedabad, Modi asserted that he was coming back to power after the Lok Sabha elections, due in a few months.
In a reference to the February 26 air strike by the IAF on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan, Modi promised to hunt down terrorists hiding even in the “saatvein patal” (underworld), and said, “no country can remain in a state of helplessness. For 40 years, terrorism has been firing bullets at the heart of India, at the heart of Bharat Ma, setting off bombs, and killing innocents. Those busy in votebank politics have been afraid to act. I don’t care for power or its seat. I worry only for my country.”
The Prime Minister is also expected to address a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh later in the day.
PM Modi urges people of Gujarat to work on food processing
Paying homage to Annapurna Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered Sardar Patel for his efforts towards cooperative sector. He urged people of Gujarat to work on food processing. He said such value additions "will help both farmers and industries."
PM Modi touches feet of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel
PM Modi lays foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidyarthi Bhavan at Adalaj
Laying the foundation stone of Shikshan Bhavan and Vidyarthi Bhavan at Adalaj, Gujarat, Prime Minister Modi said, "India has a rich history of societies rising to the occasion and taking the lead when it comes to solving the challenges every era has faced."
"Communities have come together to improve irrigation and education. Several people have benefitted through these community efforts, " he added.
Modi arrives in Adalaj, offers prayers at Shree Annapurna Dham temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Shree Annapurna Dham, in Adalaj, Gandhinagar district. He will lay the foundation stone for Shikshan Bhavan Vidhyarthi Bhavan. (Source: ANI)
Signalling the beginning of the metro rail operations in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a ride on the newly built Ahmedabad Metro rail on Monday. The first 6.5 kilometres of the 40-kilometre long phase-I of the project has been on the drawing boards since 2005, and the work on the same had begun only in March 2015.
PM Modi, who arrived at the Vastral Gam Metro station, flagged of the train and then rode on it for about 1.1 km, till the next metro station at Nirant Cross Roads.
Modi also took on the opposition for questioning his statement that the presence of Rafale fighter jets would have given greater firepower to the IAF during the February 27 encounter with the Pakistan Air Force. He reiterated that if the Indian Air Force had the Rafale fighter jets, the results of recent aerial engagement with Pakistan could have been different. He also alleged that instead of supporting his government in the fight against terrorism, the opposition is uniting to destroy him politically.
