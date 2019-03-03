‘Modi hai toh mumkin hain’: BJP hoardings display Army’s might ahead of PM’s visit

A number of hoardings carrying the images of Narendra Modi along with the Indian soldiers dotted the city of Ahmedabad ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday. The prime minister will arrive for a two-day visit to the state where he is expected to launch several development projects, including the first phase of the metro rail.

Various hoardings with messages such as “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, it is possible) lauded the prime minister, days after India conducted “non-military preemptive action” specifically targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot.

The party also congratulated the prime minister on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released by Pakistan authorities as a “peace gesture” at the Wagah-Attari border on Friday. On Wednesday morning, while Pakistan Air Force’s intrusion into the Indian airspace was thwarted by IAF, India, however, had lost a MiG-21 Bison and its pilot Abhinandan, who ejected across the Line of Control and was taken into custody by Pakistan Army. PAF violated Indian airspace a day after the IAF struck a terror camp deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

During his visit to the state, Modi will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) scheme which was announced in the interim Union Budget in February. The scheme assures a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to unorganised workers enrolled for it, as they are not covered by other pension schemes.