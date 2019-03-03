Toggle Menu
‘Modi hai toh mumkin hain’: BJP hoardings display Army’s might ahead of PM’s visithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-in-gujarat-ahmedabad-iaf-balakot-strike-abhinandan-varthaman-hoardings-5609155/

‘Modi hai toh mumkin hain’: BJP hoardings display Army’s might ahead of PM’s visit

The party also congratulated the prime minister on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman who was released by Pakistan authorities as a "peace gesture" at the Wagah-Attari border on Friday.

The prime minister will arrive for a two-day visit to the state where he is expected to launch several development projects, including the first phase of the metro rail. (Express photo/Javed Raja)
The prime minister will arrive for a two-day visit to the state where he is expected to launch several development projects, including the first phase of the metro rail. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

A number of hoardings carrying the images of Narendra Modi along with the Indian soldiers dotted the city of Ahmedabad ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit on Monday. The prime minister will arrive for a two-day visit to the state where he is expected to launch several development projects, including the first phase of the metro rail.

Various hoardings with messages such as “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, it is possible) lauded the prime minister, days after India conducted “non-military preemptive action” specifically targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad camp deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot.

Various hoardings with messages such as "Modi hai toh mumkin hai" (If Modi is there, it is possible) were set up across Ahmedabad. (Express photo/Javed Raja)
Various hoardings with messages such as “Modi hai toh mumkin hai” (If Modi is there, it is possible) were set up across Ahmedabad. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

The party also congratulated the prime minister on the return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was released by Pakistan authorities as a “peace gesture” at the Wagah-Attari border on Friday. On Wednesday morning, while Pakistan Air Force’s intrusion into the Indian airspace was thwarted by IAF, India, however, had lost a MiG-21 Bison and its pilot Abhinandan, who ejected across the Line of Control and was taken into custody by Pakistan Army. PAF violated Indian airspace a day after the IAF struck a terror camp deep inside Pakistan in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

(Express photo/Javed Raja)
One of the hoardings called for a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express photo/Javed Raja)

During his visit to the state, Modi will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan (PMSYM) scheme which was announced in the interim Union Budget in February. The scheme assures a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 to unorganised workers enrolled for it, as they are not covered by other pension schemes.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Three Jamaat-e-Islami leaders arrested, dozen assets sealed in Jammu
2 IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman wants to return to cockpit at the earliest
3 Forces will soon use 'Made in Amethi' rifles, says PM Modi; attacks Rahul for ridiculing Make in India