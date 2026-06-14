Narendra Modi in France: Tech, innovation to dominate bilateral agenda

TECH AND innovation are expected to dominate the bilateral agenda at Bharat Innovates 2026, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, in Nice, France, on Sunday. The event will bring together top innovation startups from India, France and the world.

Bharat Innovates 2026, being held during India-France Year of Innovation, reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership between the two countries. More than 120 Indian companies/startups and prominent business leaders, investors and CEOs from France and other countries are expected to participate in the event.

PM Modi reached Nice on Saturday as part of his five-day tour to France and Slovakia. He will be in Nice for two days (June 13-14), then travel to Slovakia from June 14-16 and return to France for a two-day stay — June 16-18 — at Evian and Paris. He will hold the first bilateral summit with President Macron in Nice on Sunday after the elevation of ties to a ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’.

With the war in West Asia leading to US blockade of ships going to or from Iranian ports through the Strait of Hormuz, Modi and Macron are also expected to discuss the ways and means of restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait.

Officials said they are expected to emphasise the importance of abiding by the ceasefire agreement reached between Iran and the United States, and of finding a swift and lasting end to the war through diplomatic means.

Ahead of the meeting, PM Modi said in his departure statement, “France occupies a special place in India’s strategic vision. Earlier this year, President Macron visited India and we elevated our relationship to a Special Global Strategic Partnership. When I meet President Macron in Nice, we will review the progress made since February, and chart the next steps in our cooperation. I look forward to our discussions on pressing global issues of mutual interest as well.”

Explaining the significance of the visit, Additional Secretary (Europe West), Ministry of External Affairs, Piyush Srivastava said: “Bharat Innovates is a landmark initiative that showcases India’s innovation journey to a global audience, our startup ecosystem, deep tech startups, our digital public infrastructure, our advances in defence space and clean energy, and contributions of Indian talent to global technology. The Prime Minister’s presence with President Macron at this event is itself a significant symbol of the depth of bilateral relationship in the domain of technology and innovation. Especially this year, which we are also celebrating as India-France Year of Innovation.”

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French diplomatic sources said about a dozen pacts and outcomes are expected to be signed and announced, with a focus on innovation, science and technology, economy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

This is the 7th official visit of PM Modi to France since 2014, and follows the visit of the French President to India in February this year.

In Evian, PM Modi will participate in the G7 Summit on June 16-17. Officials said India’s presence at the G7 reflects its standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing shared global challenges.

Explained Focus on new partnerships PM Narendra Modi’s participation in Bharat Innovates at Nice and Vivatech Summit at Evian in France will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian and European technology ecosystems.

“This is the 8th consecutive G7 Summit to which India has been invited. At the G7, India will not only speak for itself, but it will also give voice to the aspirations of the Global South,” Modi said in his statement.

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The Prime Minister will visit Paris on June 18, where alongside President Macron he will attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe’s largest technology and startup event. India will have the largest pavilion at the summit this year. Modi’s participation in both Bharat Innovates and Vivatech Summit will spotlight India as a global hub for innovation, digital transformation and entrepreneurship, and is expected to catalyse new partnerships between Indian and European technology ecosystems.

Officials said the visit will be an opportunity to reaffirm the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership, and India-EU relations, to review bilateral cooperation across all areas and exchange views on international issues and help build a stable, prosperous, and multipolar world order.

“I am confident that my visits to France and the Slovak Republic will reinforce India’s deepening engagement with both Europe and the G7, and showcase our steadfast commitment to expanding the horizon of our partnerships with the continent and beyond,” Modi said.