Narendra Modi in Dharamshala LIVE updates: PM addresses rally on one year of BJP govt in Himachal
Narendra Modi in Dharamshala LIVE updates: PM released a document highlighting achievements of the state government on the occasion.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala marking one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Soon after his arrival, he released a document titled ‘Maandar Prayaas Ka, Ek Saal Vikas Ka’, highlighting achievements of the state government in the last one year.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, BJP state in-charge Mangal Pandey and BJP state president Satpal Singh reached Dharamshala Wednesday and took stock of the preparations at the rally site. The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year.
Have redressed over 20,000 public grievances in a year: Jai Ram Thakur
Jai Ram Thakur says, "In last one year, we have redressed more than 20,000 public grievances on the spot."
Dharamshala holds a tourist significance: Jai Ram Thakur
Before PM Modi's address, a documentary on what all Himachal Pradesh achieved in last one year was played. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur says: "Dharamshala holds a tourist significance. It is a dev-bhoomi with dhauladhar mountain range blessing us. Dalai Lama's residence is also here."
Jam-packed police ground at PM Modi's rally in Dharamshala
Jam-packed Dharamshala's police ground where PM Modi is going to address a rally. Himachal Pradesh's incumbent and former MLAs taking pictures of the crowd.
Himachal CM says he has covered 63 assembly constituencies in a year
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who visited the site Wednesday, said he has covered 63 assembly constituencies of the state in this period, which has helped him to interact directly with the masses. "It is with the active cooperation and support of the people of the state that Himachal Pradesh has scaled the new heights of development in most of the sectors for which it has been recognised at the national level," he said, while expressing hope that the state would emerge as a model state for rest of the country in the coming years.
Welcome to our LIVE blog. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala to address a public rally marking one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government in the state. Follow to get the latest updates.
Expressing his gratitude towards the people of the state for their cooperation in an "all-round and equitable development" of the state, CM Thakur also thanked PM Modi for providing financial assistance of crores of rupees to the state for various development works. He said one year's tenure of his government has been "very successful and full of achievements".
In an official statement, the chief minister said that his government has made best efforts to benefit every section of the society by launching various new welfare schemes like Himachal Grihini Suvidha Yojana, Mukhya Mantri Savavlamban Yojana and Mukhya Mantri Chikitsa Kosh.
He said, "The Jan Manch programme initiated by the government has proved a boon for the common man in redressing their complaints and demands immediately at their door-steps. Similarly, the decision of the state government to reduce age limit for getting old-age pension beyond any income limit from 80 to 70 years has benefitted more than one lakh people in the state."
