Narendra Modi in Dharamshala LIVE updates: PM addresses rally on one year of BJP govt in Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public rally in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala marking one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. Soon after his arrival, he released a document titled ‘Maandar Prayaas Ka, Ek Saal Vikas Ka’, highlighting achievements of the state government in the last one year.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to interact with the beneficiaries of various government schemes. Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Health Minister J P Nadda, BJP state in-charge Mangal Pandey and BJP state president Satpal Singh reached Dharamshala Wednesday and took stock of the preparations at the rally site. The BJP had wrested power from the Congress in the state assembly elections last year.