Narendra Modi in China: President Xi accepts India’s invite for informal meet next year

Weeks after holding an informal summit in Wuhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meeting and signed two Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) in China’s Qingdao on Saturday. In the meeting, which was conducted on the sidelines of the two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit (SCO), the two leaders reviewed and took stock of the progress in the implementation of decisions they had taken last month.

“Met this year’s SCO host, President Xi Jinping this evening. We had detailed discussions on bilateral and global issues. Our talks will add further vigour to the India-China friendship,” Modi posted on Twitter.

The meeting between the two leaders covered key aspects of the bilateral engagement, reflecting the resolve by the two countries to reset relations and bring back trust in their ties which was hit by the Doklam standoff and several other thorny issues. An MoU on sharing hydrological information of the Brahmaputra river by China to India and another deal on the amendment of the protocol on phytosanitary requirements for exporting rice from India to China to include non-Basmati rice were signed by the duo after the talks.

“Further strengthening the positive momentum in the bilateral relationship generated at the #Wuhan Informal Summit, PM @narendramodi had a warm and forward-looking meeting with Chinese President #XiJinping on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. #IndiainSCO #SCOSummit,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Following the meeting between the leaders of the two Asian giants, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale addressed the media and informed reporters that President Jinping has accepted Modi’s invitation to India for an informal summit next year.

Apart from this, in an attempt to enhance financial cooperation and trade between the two countries, India has agreed to open a branch of Bank of China in Mumbai.

TALKS WITH UZBEKISTAN PRESIDENT

Besides Xi, Modi also held bilateral talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and discussed ways to boost economic and cultural links. Following the meeting, he tweeted, “Wonderful to meet Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Uzbekistan. Ties between our nations have their roots in history. We reviewed the full range of the India-Uzbekistan friendship, especially ways to boost economic and cultural cooperation.”

MODI MEETS SCO GENERAL SECRETARY

The prime minister also met SCO General Secretary Rashid Alimov who told him that “India is contributing greatly to the organisation since it became a full member of SCO in 2017”. “This SCO Summit is special as this is India’s first Summit as a full member. My talks with SCO Secretary-General, Mr. Rashid Alimov were extremely productive. India looks forward to enriching the SCO with its active participation and working closely with other members,” he tweeted.

On SCO deciding to hold International Day of Yoga on June 16 at its headquarters, Modi said, “I was delighted to know about Mr. Rashid Alimov’s keen interest in Yoga and I thank him for the gesture of marking the #4thYogaDay at the SCO HQ on 16th June. World over, the enthusiasm towards Yoga is on the rise and this is a positive sign.”

PM RECEIVES WARM WELCOME FROM INDIAN COMMUNITY

Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian community in Qingdao and also took to the micro-blogging site to share a few pictures.

The ties between the two neighbouring nuclear powers had nosedived following last year’s Doklam standoff as well as due to a number of other issues issues, including China blocking India’s move to get Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN and its opposition to India’s bid for the Nuclear Suppliers Group membership.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative was also strongly opposed by India as part of it goes through Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Troops of India and China were locked in the 73-day standoff in Doklam since June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese Army in the disputed area. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Doklam. The face-off had

ended on August 28.

However, there have been concerted efforts by both sides to reset ties leaving behind the Doklam episode.

