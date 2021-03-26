scorecardresearch
Friday, March 26, 2021
Narendra Modi in Bangladesh Live Updates: PM embarks on two-day visit; will hold talks with Sheikh Hasina

Modi in Bangladesh Live Updates: On the eve of his visit, PM Modi said that he will hold "substantive discussions" with Hasina over the next two days. He is also expected to call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 26, 2021 9:55:54 am
PM Modi embarks on his 2-day visit to Bangladesh. (ANI)

Modi in Bangladesh Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first foreign diplomatic visit since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in India last year. Over the next two days, the Prime Minister is set to hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina, and will also participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary. 

On the eve of his visit, PM Modi said he would hold “substantive discussions” with Hasina over the next two days. He is also expected to call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit.

“I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties,” PM Modi said in his departure statement. 

A range of pacts will be signed, and new announcements for bolstering cooperation in several areas will be made during his two-day visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

Live Blog

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bangladesh Live Updates: PM embarks on two-day visit; set to hold talks with Sheikh Hasina, participate in 50th anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujib ur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary. Follow latest news and update below

09:55 (IST)26 Mar 2021
It's time to chart a bold ambition for partnership between India, Bangladesh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975 deprived the region of the destiny that could and should have been "ours to share" as he asserted that it was time to once again chart a bold ambition for partnership between India and Bangladesh.

In an opinion piece titled 'Imagining a different South Asia with Bangabandhu' published in The Daily Star newspaper on Friday, Prime Minister Modi promised that India will remain Bangladesh's partner as they jointly march towards the golden future for which Bangabandhu, and millions of patriotic Bangladeshis, and indeed thousands of Indians, gave their all.

"The assassination of the Father of Bangladesh deprived the region of the destiny that could and should have been ours to share," Modi said.

"As we look back on Bangabandhu's life and struggle, I ask myself, what could our subcontinent have looked like, had this modern-day giant not been assassinated?" wrote Modi, who is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Modi said the Bangabandhu's killers wanted to reverse the gains of Bangladesh's independence, for which he had led a heroic struggle.
"They also wanted to strike a mortal blow to Bangabandhu's dream of building a cooperative, peaceful and harmonious subcontinent," he said.

Despite unflinching commitment to his cause, and despite all the persecutions he suffered, Bangabandhu retained a generosity of spirit that is a mark of true greatness, Modi said, adding that the Bangladeshi leader's progressive belief in fairness, equality and inclusiveness is captured in the words he wrote in the 1950s, "I know at least this much: no one should be murdered because he holds views different from mine." (PTI)

09:54 (IST)26 Mar 2021
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog!

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Blog! Follow this space for the latest updates on PM Narendra Modi's two-day diplomatic visit to Bangladesh. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina (AP Photo/File)

As Dhaka waits for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit starting Friday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s foreign affairs advisor Gowher Rizvi sought to allay New Delhi’s concerns on Beijing and said that his country does not believe in developing a relationship with China at the expense of ties with its “most important neighbour” India.

“Our relationship with China is not a zero-sum game. That if we develop a relationship with China, it must be at the expense of India. Absolutely not…our relationship with China is very much confined to investments and development projects…However, even then we have been very mindful. We do not want to create a situation where we have borrowed more than we can repay…We have learnt from Sri Lanka, we have learnt from Djibouti,” Rizvi told The Indian Express.

