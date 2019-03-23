‘Stop writing love letters’: Congress to PM Modi on Pakistan National Day greetings to Imran Khan

A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan disclosed that he was greeted by his Indian counterpart on the occasion of Pakistan National Day, the Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Narendra Modi, saying he must stop writing “love letters” to the neighbouring country.

Accusing the Prime Minister of “hiding the fact that he had wished the Pakistan Prime Minister” with no mention of “terrorism”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, “Mr 56″ of the Sari-Shawl-Impromptu Pak visit for Birthday-ISI invite fame diplomacy was feeling very shy yesterday. Guess? Chowkidar hid the fact that he had wished Pakistan PM on Pakistan National Day without a word on Pakistan terrorism.”

Mr 56” of the Sari-Shawl-Impromptu Pak visit for Birthday-ISI invite fame diplomacy was feeling very shy yesterday. Guess? #Chowkidar hid the fact that he had wished Pak PM on Pak National Day without a word on Pak terrorism Muscular politics soap opera for people & media only pic.twitter.com/Kd2agaNRgN — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 23, 2019

Surjewala also alleged that Modi’s “muscular politics” is aimed at only the people and the media. “Muscular politics soap opera for people and media only,” he posted on the micro-blogging site.

The Congress leader also referred to a video clipping of the Prime Minister’s interview to a television channel where, during the UPA time, he is heard saying that Pakistan needs to be talked to in the language it understands and that writing love letters to it should be stopped. He was referring to then prime minister Manmohan Singh’s letter to then Pakistan President.

“Modi ji, you must stop writing these love letters to Pakistan,” Surjewala tweeted.

???? ??, “????????? ?? ?? Love Letter ????? ??? ???? ?????” pic.twitter.com/QfX3oqREDz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 23, 2019

On Friday, even as the Centre decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event at its high commission in New Delhi, Modi reportedly extended his greetings to Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that he had received a message from PM Modi on the occasion. “I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that the people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” PM Modi reportedly told Khan.