Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav attack PM Modi over greetings to Pakistan

After the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending greetings to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on Pakistan National Day.

While BSP supremo Mayawati described it as a “secret greeting letter”, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said the letter should have been sent after permission from the citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati warned the people against the “politics of deceive and deception”.

“On the one hand, strong anti-Pakistan stand and striking statements for the sake of vote bank politics but on the other hand, secret greeting letter to the Pakistan PM. Is this kind of politics of deceiving and deception with 130 crore people of the country by BJP proper? People must remain alert,” she posted on the micro-blogging site.

Extending support to his alliance partner, Akhilesh said, “This letter should have been written after taking permission from 130 crore countrymen.”

On Friday, even as the Centre decided to boycott the Pakistan National Day event at its High Commission in New Delhi, Modi reportedly extended his greetings to Imran Khan.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief said that he had received a message from PM Modi on the occasion.

“I extend my greetings and best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that the people of the sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence,” PM Modi reportedly told Khan.

Taking a swipe at Modi, the Congress said he must stop writing “love letters” to the neighbouring country.

Accusing the Prime Minister of “hiding the fact that he had wished the Pakistan Prime Minister” with no mention of “terrorism”, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had tweeted, “Mr 56? of the Sari-Shawl-Impromptu Pak visit for Birthday-ISI invite fame diplomacy was feeling very shy yesterday. Guess? Chowkidar hid the fact that he had wished Pakistan PM on Pakistan National Day without a word on Pakistan terrorism.”