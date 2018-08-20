PM Modi writes to Imran Khan, hopes for ‘peaceful engagement’ with Pakistan

In his letter, PM Narendra Modi also stressed that India looks forward to “constructive and meaningful engagement with Pakistan.” In his letter, PM Narendra Modi also stressed that India looks forward to “constructive and meaningful engagement with Pakistan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a letter to his newly-elected Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, conveying that India was looking for constructive and meaningful engagement with the border nation. In his letter, Modi noted that India was committed to peaceful neighbourly ties with Pakistan for the benefit of the people of the region.

Recalling his telephonic conversation with Khan, Modi spoke of their shared vision to bring peace, security and prosperity in the Indian subcontinent, in order to make it free of terror and violence and to focus on development.

Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said, “Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to PM Imran Khan in which he indicated the beginning of talks between the two countries. India and Pakistan have to move forward keeping realities before them,” reported Pakistani media.

Addressing his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj, Qureshi said, “I want to tell the Indian foreign minister that we are not just neighbours; we are atomic powers. We have a lot of common resources. We have long-standing issues, both of us know these problems. But we have no other option but to engage in dialogue. We cannot afford adventurism.”

Stressing on a need for “continued and uninterrupted dialogue with India,” Qureshi added, “We will have to admit that we are facing problems, we must admit that Kashmir is a reality. The Islamabad declaration is a part of our history.”

Read | PM Narendra Modi congratulates Imran Khan, hopes democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan

Modi had earlier congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on his party emerging as the largest political party in the recently concluded elections. In a telephonic conversation with Khan, the prime minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan. Modi also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The newly-elected Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has also expressed desire for friendly relations between the two countries. If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start. Kashmiris are suffering for long. We have to solve Kashmir issue by sitting across the table. If India’s leadership is willing then the both of us can solve this issue through dialogue. It will be good for the subcontinent also,” he said in his first media interaction after winning the general elections.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd