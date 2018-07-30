PM Modi congratulates Imran Khan, hopes democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on his party emerging as the largest political party in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the recently-held general elections.

In a telephonic conversation with Khan, the prime minister expressed hope that democracy will take deeper roots in Pakistan. Modi also reiterated his vision of peace and development in the entire neighbourhood, according to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The PTI chief, who will take oath as Pakistan’s prime minister on August 11, had earlier offered to hold talks with India, saying the only way to solve the decades-old Kashmir crisis was through dialogue with the neighbouring country.

In his first press conference after declaring victory in the Pakistan elections, PTI chief Imran Khan had said, “If they take one step towards us, we will take two, but at least need a start. Kashmiris are suffering for long. We have to solve Kashmir issue by sitting across the table. If India’s leadership is willing then the both of us can solve this issue through dialogue. It will be good for the subcontinent also.”

India later responded by saying it desired a prosperous and progressive Pakistan, and hoped that the new government in Islamabad would work constructively to build a safe, stable and secure South Asia free of terror and violence.

“India desires a prosperous and progressive Pakistan at peace with its neighbours. We hope that the new government of Pakistan will work constructively to build a safe, stable, secure and developed South Asia free of terror and violence,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

