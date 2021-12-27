scorecardresearch
Monday, December 27, 2021
PM Modi in HP Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi

These projects aim to tap the hydropower potential of the region and are worth Rs 11,281 crore.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
December 27, 2021 9:25:38 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in HP Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be laying the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi town along with several other developmental projects. The dam will substantially add to the water supply of Delhi.

The Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project, Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project and Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project will also be inaugurated by the prime minister around 12 noon today. These projects aim to tap the hydropower potential of the region and are worth Rs 11,281 crore.

Before launching the projects, Modi will preside over the second ground-breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 am .“The meet is expected to give a boost to investments in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore,” the statement read.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi town. The event marks the completion of four years of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government and the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood.

Live Blog

PM Modi to inaugurate several hydropower projects at 12 noon today; PM Modi to preside over HP's Global Investors' Meet around 11:30; Modi to address public rally at Paddal ground. Follow this space for latest updates.

The construction of the of the Renukaji Dam has been pending since the last three decades, a statement by the Central government informed. It finally takes shape following cooperation on behalf of six states — Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

The Himachal Pradesh government claims that the storage capacity of the dam would be 498 million cubic meters which would fulfill about 40 per cent of the drinking water requirement of Delhi.

