PM Modi in HP Live Updates: PM Modi to inaugurate hydropower projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Mandi

PM Modi in HP Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be laying the foundation of the Rs 6,700-crore Renukaji Dam project from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi town along with several other developmental projects. The dam will substantially add to the water supply of Delhi.

The Luhri Stage 1 Hydro Power Project, Dhaulasidh Hydro Power Project and Sawra-Kuddu Hydro Power Project will also be inaugurated by the prime minister around 12 noon today. These projects aim to tap the hydropower potential of the region and are worth Rs 11,281 crore.

Before launching the projects, Modi will preside over the second ground-breaking ceremony of Himachal Pradesh’s Global Investors’ Meet at around 11:30 am .“The meet is expected to give a boost to investments in the region through projects worth around Rs 28,000 crore,” the statement read.

Modi will also address a public rally at the Paddal ground in Mandi town. The event marks the completion of four years of the Jai Ram Thakur-led government and the golden jubilee of Himachal Pradesh’s statehood.