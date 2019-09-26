Modi in US: PM meets Iran President Hassan Rouhani in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York. The two leaders are said to have discussed issues of mutual and regional interests.

Advertising

Modi’s meeting with Rouhani comes amid the escalating face-off between Iran and the United States regarding Tehran’s nuclear programme.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in #NewYork. pic.twitter.com/DHZpMQjWUW — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2019

Earlier, the two leaders could not hold a planned meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, in June due to scheduling issues.

Earlier today, Modi also met his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern and extended support to each other to fight terrorism.

The two leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between India-New Zealand and discussed steps to intensify political, economic, defence, security and people to people relations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

(Inputs from PTI)