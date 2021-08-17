Modi’s hard work behind youths winning medals at Olympics: Devusinh Chauhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hard work of four to five years was behind youths like Neeraj Chopra getting gold medal in Olympics, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said on Tuesday.

Chauhan was addressing a public gathering in Patan of North Gujarat during the second day of his Jan Ashirvad Yatra in the region.

As per the suggestion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various ministers in the Union Cabinet who have been inducted into the council of ministers recently started Jan Ashirvad Yatra, seeking blessings of the people.

Devusinh, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Kheda constituency, has started his three-day yatra in North Gujarat from August 16. He started his second day of the yatra from Patan on Tuesday, where he also addressed a public gathering.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for various decisions, some of which he called as “unprecedented”, Chauhan said, “If a woman player (from India) is bringing a medal or a youth like Neeraj Chopra is winning gold (at Olympics)…, then Modi saheb’s hardwork of 4-5 years is behind these players.”

Chauhan also credited Modi for inducting 27 persons from the Other Backward Class (OBC) communities in the recently expanded union council of ministers. He said that people from poor communities, who have become MPs have been made ministers, would never have imagined that they will function as minister in the Indian government. Chauhan added that PM Modi has appointed many like him from backward communities as ministers while giving them an opportunity to work.

In another rally at Idar of Sabarkantha district, Chauhan referred to the felicitation he received from the locals and said that he considered it as felicitation of PM Modi and of the ideology of BJP.