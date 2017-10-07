Modi in Gujarat LIVE updates: Our academics shouldn’t be exam driven, focus should be innovation, PM tells IIT-ians

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during dedication of a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Gandhinagar. (Source: AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during dedication of a new Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Gandhinagar. (Source: AP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in Dwarka on Saturday on the first day of his his two-day visit in poll-bound Gujarat. Addressing the crowd, the PM announced setting up of the country’s first “Marine Police Training Institute” at the newly created Dev Bhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat. He said, “Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India.”

06.28 pm: PM Narendra Modi dedicates newly constructed building of IIT, Gandhinagar to the nation. (Source: PIB)

06.18 pm: Our academics should not be exam driven. The focus should be innovation: PM Narendra Modi

06.12 pm: There is no forensic science university anywhere in the world except only in Gujarat: PM Modi in Gandhinagar

06.05pm: A Digital India guarantees transparency, effective service delivery and good governance: PM Narendra Modi

5.58 pm: Work is underway to spread digital literacy to every part of India, among all age groups and sections of society: PM Narendra Modi

5.56pm : Prime Minister Modi has begun his speech at a public meeting in IIT-Gandhinagar.

03.30 pm: PM Narendra Modi has concluded his speech. People leaving the venue after attending the public meeting where the PM laid foundation stone of the international airport.

03.15pm: Surendranagar is likely to harvest a bumper crop this year. Adopt drip, sprinkler irrigation to usher in a new revolution, micro irrigation, adoption of technology will play a major role for doubling the income of farmers by 2022: PM Modi

03.13 pm: Water has always been important for Gujarat. Now that water is widely being made available, let us use it responsibly and conserve every drop of water: PM Narendra Modi

03.11pm: Now that international airport is coming to Rajkot, Tarnetar fair will soon become international as more tourists will visit: PM Narendra Modi at Chotila

03.09 pm: Rajkot-Ahmedabad road was narrow and many used to get killed in road accidents, when BJP came to power in 1995, then CM Keshubhai Patel decided to widen the Rajkot-Ahmedabad highway into 4 lanes: PM Modi

03.07 pm: Wadhwan town used to get water once every 20 days. People would request guests not to stay for night for lack of wate, says PM Modi

03.05 pm: I remember the day I welcomed Narmada water at Dholi Dhaja dam in Surendranagar. Only thirsty can understand the value of water: PM Modi

03.04 pm: There was no aviation policy post independence. We made those policies and took responsibility to connect smallest of places by air. We made aviation affordable and within reach of the lesser privileged: PM Narendra Modi at Chotila

03.03 pm: International flights will start from this new airport very soon. Rajkot will get international connectivity, says PM Narendra Modi at Chotila

03.02 pm: I’m happy to note that only 4% land for this big airport will be agricultural land, the rest 96% per cent is wasteland: PM Modi

03.00 pm: There are some people who don’t like this airport project. But they may like to travel by bus: PM Modi

02.58 pm: We laid giant pipes (under SAUNI project).Surendranagar to benefit the most from Narmada project as it’ll get more water: PM Modi

02.57 pm: Development used to take place earlier also. A neta will install a hand-pump and ask people to help him win elections: PM Modi

02.55 pm: PM Modi dedicates to public drinking water project for Surendranagar, milk processing and packaging plant of Surendranagar dairy.

02.53 pm: Had Chotila, Surendranagar ever thought there’ll be an airport here? Do you believe this is development? Do you like it: PM Modi

02.50 pm: PM Modi also lays foundation stone of projects to widen NH 47, state highway 24 at the ceremony organised at Chotila.

02.47 pm: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Rajkot airport by unveiling a digital plaque at a ceremony organised at Chotila.



02.41 pm: PM Modi also helped Gujarat get Rs 600 cr loan from Asian Development Bank for SAUNI Yojana of the state: CM Rupani

02.40 pm: PM Modi you have given crop insurance worth more than Rs 2,600 crore to farmers of Gujarat in last two years: Rupani

02.38 pm: I thank you PM Modi on behalf of Gujarat for solving GST related issues. It’ll help small traders: Vijay Rupani

02.35 pm: It’s a record in aviation history that an airport has been given all clearances in short span of 8 months only, says Rupani

02.34 pm: For years, there’s public demand for new airport in Rajkot. Sir(Modi), your govt gave all permissions in 8month for it, says CM Rupani

02.32 pm: When Congress was in power at Centre, development projects of Gujarat had been stalled, says CM Rupani

02.30 pm: The PM laid the foundation stone of a bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka worst more than Rs8000 crore a few hours ago, says CM Rupani

02.28: It’s a big day for Gujarat. PM Modi will launch projects worth 10,000 crore over two days, says CM Vijay Rupani

02.25 pm: Mahatma Gandhi spent his formative years of his life in Rajkot. This city deserve a new airport, says Minister Raju

02.20 pm: India developed 70 airports in 70 years. Under UDAN, we shall add 30 new airports in one year, says Civil Aviation Minister, Pusapati Ashok Gajapati Raju in Chotli

PM @narendramodi arrives at venue of his public meeting in Chotila to lay foundation stone of Rajkot international airport @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/k1CKHx8fop — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) October 7, 2017

02.15 pm: PM Modi arrives in Chotlia, to address a public meeting shortly

02.00 pm: Earlier, PM Narendra Modi met his friend Hari Bhai while leaving from Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka

01.20 pm: Hundreds of buses arranged by state govt to ferry people to PM Narendra Modi’s public meeting in Chotila for airport launch

State transport buses arranged for ferrying people to Chotila for airport foundation laying ceremony r sporting such stickers @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/Wz0mWV1k7w — Gopal Kateshiya (@gopalreports) October 7, 2017

1.00 pm: We do not want country’s business class to get caught in red tapism, says PM

12.48 pm: The world’s attention is being drawn to India. People are coming to invest here. All this will bring opportunities for the people of India. I see Gujarat contributing actively to the development of India & congratulate the Gujarat Government, says PM

12.37 pm: The common citizen of India wants the fruits of development to reach him or her. Nobody wants their children to live in poverty. We want to help our people fulfil that dream and want to fight poverty, says PM

12.30 pm: When there is trust in a government and when policies are made with best intentions, it is natural for people to support us for the best interests of the nation, says PM

12.27 pm: Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for 3 months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST council, says PM

12.25 pm: Marine policing is a sector we are looking at very closely. We are modernising marine security apparatus. An institute for this will be set up in this Devbhoomi of Dwarka. It will draw people and experts from all over India, says PM

12.24 pm: Kandla Port is seeing unprecedented growth. This is because we devoted resources to improve the port. New lease of life was added to Alang, steps were taken for the welfare of the labourers working there. These are steps we are taking towards development, says PM

12.22 pm: We do not want our fishermen to live in poverty, we want to create more opportunities for them, says PM

12.19 pm: To make life of our fishermen better we have to empower them, govt will give them loans on less interest so they can buy bigger boats, says PM

12.17 pm: We want development of ports and port-led development. The blue economy should help further the progress of India, says PM

12.15 pm: When Madhavsinh Solanki ji was CM, I recall front page advertisements for the CM coming to Jamnagar to inaugurate a water tank. This is how narrow their conception of development was. We have come a long way since then & are looking at more all round & extensive progress, says PM

12.13 pm: Building of infrastructure should enhance economic activities and add to the atmosphere of development, says PM

12.10 pm: Development of the tourism sector cannot be in isolation. If we want to draw more tourists to Gir, we should also inspire the tourist to visit other parts like Dwarka, says PM

12.08 pm: I still recall how tough it was for people of Bet Dwarka. Lack of infrastructure meant transportation was tough, people faced difficulties if an emergency came up. We wanted to change this with a push on infrastructure, says PM

PM Narendra Modi in Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PMOIndia) PM Narendra Modi in Dwarka (Source: Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

12.05 pm: Today I am seeing a very different mood here in Dwarka. There is tremendous enthusiasm here. What we are working towards is not merely a bridge to reach Bet Dwarka, it connects us to our history and culture, says PM

11.50 am: Meanwhile, people stream in at venue of PM Modi’s public meeting at Chotila. The PM will launch the Rajkot airport project from here

11.30 am: PM welcomed at the foundation stone laying ceremony of a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka; Union Min Nitin Gadkari also present.

11.15 am: PM Modi will lay foundation stone for the project of the international airport at Hirasar near Rajkot. The proposed airport will come up on 1025 hectare land spread across Hirasar, Doslighuna, Garida and Lama Kotadi villages

Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka; will lay foundation stone of bridge between Okha & Bet Dwarka, later. pic.twitter.com/AezIRP7lFf — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2017

10.45 am: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also present.

10.15 am: The PM was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, former chief minister Anandiben Patel and several others

09.50 am: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Jamnagar, Gujarat for his two-day visit to the state

09.30 am: After Dwarka, the PM will head towards Chotila, in Surendranagar district, where he will lay the Foundation Stones for a greenfield airport at Rajkot, six-laning of Ahmedabad-Rajkot National Highway and four-laning of Rajkot-Morbi State Highway. Modi will also be dedicating a fully automatic milk processing and packaging plant and a drinking water distribution pipeline for Joravarnagar and Ratanpur area of Surendranagar.

09.10 am: PM Modi’s programmes will begin with a visit to the Dwarkadhish Temple. He will then lay the foundation stone for a bridge between Okha and Bet Dwarka. The foundation stones for other projects relating to the road sector will also be laid. He is then scheduled to address a public meeting at Dwarka.

