Rajkot has special role in my life: PM Modi

On a two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Rajkot has a special role in his life. “Rajkot has very special place in my life. If Rajkot had not elected me &sent me to Gandhinagar, I may never have come to Delhi,” said Modi at a rally in Rajkot. ” I urge the start-up sector to look at ways through which innovation and technology can transform lives of Divyang sisters and brothers,” he added. The prime minister distributed aid among 18000 Divyangs (differently abled people) and inaugurated the first phase of the third link of Saurashtra Narmada Avataran Irrigation Yojana (SAUNI) by formally welcoming Narmada water into Aji dam.

PM Modi will also take out a nine-kilometre-long road show from Aji dam to Rajkot airport.

This is Modi’s fourth visit to the state this year. A day before PM Modi’s visit to the city, some roads were blocked, parking of vehicles was prohibited. The city bus services were also suspended on Thursday. “The city bus service will remain suspended due to security reasons during the PM’s visit. We can’t elaborate on the security reasons. But the public transport service will remain suspended for a few hours,” said municipal commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani. Security was beefed up in the city. Around 8,000 policemen were deployed. Out of them, 6,000 had been put on duty at Race Course, the venue of aid distribution event, Aji dam and along the road show route. The remaining 2,000 were busy controlling traffic and maintaining law and order. Rajkot city police commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot said. “Due to the PM’s visit, we have prohibited parking on either side of the roads on which his convoy will pass. Similarly, some roads have been declared one-way due to VVIP movement.”

Earlier in the day, breaking his silence on cow vigilantes, Modi made it clear that killing people in the name of “gau bhakti” was unacceptable. Addressing a gathering at the Sabarmati Ashram set up by Mahatma Gandhi, Modi said: “As a society, there is no place for violence. “Killing people in the name of ‘gau bhakti’ (cow worship) is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve.”

Modi underlined that no one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave. “Yes, it should be done,” he said. But “we are a land of non-violence. We are a land of Mahatma Gandhi. Why do we forget that?

