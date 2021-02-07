‘Visionary, just’: Supreme Court judge, High Court CJ hail PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi during the virtual event to launch a commemorative stamp to mark 60 years of the Gujarat High Court

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hailed as “our most popular, vibrant and visionary leader” by Supreme Court judge Justice M R Shah at a virtual event Saturday to launch a commemorative stamp to mark 60 years of the Gujarat High Court.

Recalling his long association with the High Court, his “karmabhoomi” first as an advocate and later a judge, Justice Shah said, “I am very glad and proud and privileged to participate in this important function of the release of a commemorative stamp of the Gujarat HC on completion of its 60 years… and that too by our most popular, vibrant and visionary leader, Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendabhai Modi.”

In his address, Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Vikram Nath hailed the PM as well as the leadership of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, saying the crucial reason behind Modi’s popularity was his “fundamental dedication towards his duties”, and his “fairness”, inspiring people.

“Shri Modiji ki lokpriyata mein apne kartavyon ke prati unki moolbhoot nyay nishtha ki badi aham bhumika rahi hai. Mananiye Pradhan Mantriji ne apne rashtra ke prati kartavyanishtha nibhaate huye poore vishwa ki suraksha ka sankalp charitaarth kiya hai. Yadi netritva iss prakar nyayvaan ho, toh ghar ke sadasyon ke saman pratibhav prerna ki shakti sadah milti rehti hai (In PM Modi’s popularity, his sense of fairness and dedication towards his duties has played a very important role. While carrying on his duties towards this country, the PM has shown his resolve to ensure the security of the entire world. If the leadership is so just, then it is as inspiring as that of a family member’s).”

Speaking about Rupani, Justice Nath said, “Hamare madhya sarvangivikas path pe satat, gatisheel, prant Gujarat ke mananiye mukhyamantri Shri Vijay Rupani upasthit hain. Aap mukhyamantri ke roop mein, Gujarat pradesh ka gauravpoorna netritva kar rahe hain (We have in our midst the Chief Minister of Gujarat, a state committed to all-round development and progress. As Chief Minister, you are providing inspirational leadership to the state).”

Justice Shah said he “cannot forget the Gujarat HC and Gujarat for its contribution in administration of justice” — he practised as an advocate in the court for 22 years and then served as a judge for 14 years.



“One of the essential features of the democratic republic established under the Indian Constitution is the division of powers between the three important wings of the State — Parliament and the state legislatures, the Executive and the Judiciary. These three wings are expected to operate in their respective earmarked fields so that democratic governance — both at the Centre and in states — may function for the welfare of (citizens). I can say with pride that the Gujarat HC has always acted in furtherance of justice and has never crossed the Lakshman rekha. The Gujarat HC has proven to be a steady and consistent upholder of the intentions of the Constitution… and is tireless in upholding fundamental rights, which is the hallmark of a civilian society, and in interpreting and enforcing those provisions of the Constitution which preserve a democratic society,” Justice Shah said.

Referring to the Emergency, he said the judges of the High Court had “stood up for the protection of human rights and independence of the judiciary”. “Sir (referring to PM), the Gujarat HC has been rendering judgments which are true in temper in keeping with the legislative intent while keeping pace with time and zealously protecting and developing the dimensions of the fundamental human rights of citizens so as to make them meaningful and realistic… Sir, the judiciary today stands as a beacon of truth and hope….,” Justice Shah said, adding that while he could go on talking about the court’s achievements “the whole day”, the people were there to “hear and listen to our most loved honourable Prime Minister”.

A year ago, Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra’s praise of Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” and a “versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally” had been criticised by the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Bar Association of India.

Delivering the vote of thanks at the inaugural function of the International Judicial Conference 2020 at the Supreme Court, in February last year, Justice Mishra (since retired) had said challenges faced by the judiciary at the national and international levels are common and that the judiciary has a “significant role” in an ever-changing world. “We thank the versatile genius, who thinks globally and acts locally, Shri Narendra Modi, for his inspiring speech which would act as a catalyst in initiating the deliberations and setting the agenda for the conference.”

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who practised at the Gujarat High Court till 2014, said on Saturday that he hoped PM Modi would also grace the next jubilee of the court 15 years later. “Today is a very memorable and historical day since our Honorable PM, under whose vibrant leadership our great nation has already commenced its journey to become the vishwaguru (leader of the world), has kindly consented to be among us.”

Advocate General, Gujarat, Kamal Trivedi said PM Modi’s “passionate and dynamic leadership has made the whole world take note of the emergence of New India”.